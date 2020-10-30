No More Heroes Switch – How to Save

After years of waiting, No More Heroes is finally on the Nintendo Switch. Sure, we got a spinoff awhile back but that wasn’t really the same. Now we actually have the original classics on the latest hardware and the games have never looked better. Of course, if this is your first foray into the surreal world of Travis Touchdown then there’s a lot to catch up on. And one of the first things you’ll need to know is how to save in No More Heroes for Nintendo Switch.

How to Save

No More Heroes is a classic game through and through. Sure, it came out not all that long ago (I’m not old, am I?) for the Wii, but even then it had the trappings of an old school beat em up. And in that same vein this game doesn’t utilize an auto-save feature. I mean, the Switch kind of always has that since you can just put the system to sleep and pick up right where you left off. But that’s risky if your battery runs out or you start playing another game without thinking about all the progress you might lose.

So if you want to actually make sure you save all that progress you need to visit a toilet. Yes, that’s right the infamous toilet began all the way back in the original game on Wii and continues to cause laughter and cringes with gamers on Switch as well. If you’re back at the home base of the motel or out on a mission and want to save your game you need to find the nearest toilet. At the motel it’s in the menu when Travis is sitting in his living room chair. For missions they are usually found partway through and before big boss battles.

So that’s how to save in No More Heroes for Nintendo Switch.