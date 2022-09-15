Nintendo Direct came full of surprises, and fans worldwide are commenting on all the new titles and announcements made in the Nintendo online event. Octopath Traveler 2 got announced at said event, and fans of the first installment are eager to find out more about the title being developed by Square Enix. Luckily for fans, the developers left some information in the announcement trailer and on their official website, so get ready for all the information we got for you.

Octopath Traveler 2 | Release Date, Characters, Platforms, and Everything We Know

Release Date and Platforms

Octopath Traveler 2 will release on February 24, 2023, so fans of the first title will enjoy this new adventure in early 2023. Even though the title was announced in Nintendo’s online event, Octopath Traveler 2 will release on PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PS5. Xbox players will not be able to enjoy this new title, so they might have to buy the game on Steam or go for any of the other consoles. PlayStation gamers may not be familiar with Octopath Traveler, and that is because the first title was only available on Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC.

Characters

Octopath Traveler 2 will feature eight different characters, so players will have a lot of names to remember. Fans of the previous entry should feel right at home, as Octopath Traveler had the same number of characters, each with its backstory. According to Octopath Traveler 2’s announcement trailer, players will get to interact with the following characters:

Hikari – The Warrior

Agnea – The Dancer

Partitio – The Merchant

Osvald – The Scholar

Throné – The Thief

Temenos – The Cleric

Ochette – The Hunter

Castti – The Apothecary

Besides the characters’ names and roles, there is not a lot of information about the cast that will be featured in the game. Fans of the game should keep an eye out on Square Enix’s social media handles. They might release more information about them shortly.

Setting

Octopath Traveler 2 will be set in the world of Solistia, a setting that has Eastern and Western continents separated by the sea. These are great news for players who think about playing Octopath Traveler 2 for the first time. This title does not have ties with the previous game, so players will not have to worry about references from the last game.

Actions

Now players will have more options when it comes to the way they play. Now characters can take different actions or routes depending on the day/night cycle they are in. This mechanic will improve the game’s immersion and will also give players more options to choose from.

Octopath Traveler 2 will be available on February 2nd, 2023 on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, and PC. For more information about the title go to the official Square Enix Twitter profile.