Omega Strikers: Best Builds for Kai

Among the many playable characters available in Omega Strikers, Kai will be, together with Julliette and Dubu, one of the first available for you. But which Trainings should you equip Kai with? Now, in order to answer that and more, as well as to help you raise in the rankings as one of the game’s most versatile players, here are the best builds for Kai in Omega Strikers.

Omega Strikers: The Best Kai Frowad Build

Kai is a character capable of performing both close and mid-range abilities. For those planning on using him as either a forward or as a midfielder, we recommend the use of the Rapid Fire for its cooldown decrease, and Crossover for its almost permanent buff. In the third slot, we recommend the use of Missile Propulsion, for its increase in range and damage. Using Built Differently or Tempo Swing can also work great, as the former will increase the size and power of your abilities, while the latter will both increase all of your special abilities while also occasionally healing.

How to Build Kai as a Keeper | The Best Kai Goalie Build

Since, as a Goalie (keeper), Kai’s biggest strength lies in his high mobility, we recommend that you make use of Rapid Fire, Crossover, and Cast to Last. As you may have guessed, this build will be focused on increasing Kai’s movement speed, thus allowing him to stay mobile on the goalline while also being able to (if you pick Missile Propulsion) hit targets and reflect distant shots often.

You can currently play Omega Strikers exclusively on PC, via Steam.

- This article was updated on September 30th, 2022