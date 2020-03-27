One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 has three game modes for you to enjoy, though not are available at the start. Dramatic Log is the game’s version of a story mode that you have access to immediately. Free Log is the same essentially minus the story and with the ability to use any characters, so it can feel a bit samey between the two. That is why the game also has what is known as Treasure Log as the third game mode, but it is not available right from the start and this guide will explain what you need to do to unlock it.

How To Unlock Treasure Log

Treasure Log serves as the more direct mission oriented game mode within One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4. Rather than being the exact same setup like in Free Log, Treasure Log is completely separate and utilizes different characters as well.

To unlock Treasure Log, you must first start the game itself and select Dramatic Log. This will begin the game’s story mode, but you thankfully don’t have to play too overly far into Dramatic Log at this point. All you have to do is start it up and play through the game’s first level.

This first level isn’t overly long, though it can drag out if you aren’t staying on task the entire time. This level does a good job at teaching you the different techniques you have at your disposal by being basically a tutorial stage. Just keep playing through this level until you complete it.

Once you have completed the first stage in Dramatic Log, you can then go back to the main menu and you will notice that Treasure Log has now been unlocked. Within Treasure Log, you can then select the first mission available and go from there as more missions unlock the more you complete.