One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 is the latest in the musou style series based on the long running manga and anime. The game offers a few different game modes to choose from, though not all are unlocked right from the start. One of the locked game modes is known as Free Log, which is the game’s equivalent of a free mode almost. This means people will definitely want to get it unlocked sooner rather than later. As a result, we have made this guide to explain just how you can unlock it in One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4.

How To Unlock Free Log

Free Log serves as the game’s more open game mode as an antithesis to Dramatic Log, which is bogged down in story mode. However, Free Log is actually exactly the same stages as you find in Dramatic Log, just now you can use any characters you have unlocked for it and don’t have to worry about the story at all.

While Free Log isn’t available right out of the gate, there is a good reason for this. That is because the game does not want you to play the Free Log version of a stage before doing the Dramatic Log version of it.

To unlock Free Log, you simply need to start up the game and play through the first stage of Dramatic Log. This is the level that serves as a tutorial anyways, so it should help you get ready for when you are going all off on your own in Free Log.

Even though you will unlock Free Log here by completing the first stage of Dramatic Log, that does not give you free reign over everything in Free Log. The stages you have unlocked in Free Log are entirely dependent on what you have finished in Dramatic Log. If you have completed only the first three stages in Dramatic Log, those three stages are the only ones you will currently have access to in Free Log. As a result, just keep playing through Dramatic Log and you’ll eventually unlock all of the stages in Free Log as well.