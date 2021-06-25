Update 1.02 has arrived for Operation Tango, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

This update is available now for the PC, PS5 and PS4 versions of the game. The update number is version 1.02 on PS4 and PC. If you have the PS5 version of the game, the number is 01.000.005. The update should have the same function on all aforementioned platforms.

As for the update itself, there is no new content that has been released. The patch is here to just address some bug issues that the game had been having. There is also a fix for those playing the game on Windows 7.

You can read the full patch notes below.

Operation Tango Update 1.02 Patch Notes

Fixed bug with transfer of ID in mission 2

Fixed bug with virus popups not showing in mission 3

Optimized network handling in mission 3, which should result in less crashes

Fixed bug with players being unable to press the button simultaneously at the end of mission 4

Fixed bug with transfer of ID in mission 5

bug scanner ??

Tentative fix for the desync of the code in mission 5, we’ll keep monitoring it

Fixed a bug with the agent losing the EMP bomb by pressing on the wrong button

Fixed port number issue in Mission 6 which allowed more than one correct answer

Fixed a bug with the option of showing your partner’s name on screen, which was not functional

Updated the world map to correctly represent China

Fixed bug with main menu being a white screen

Updated to a new version of Unity which should fix the cinematics not playing on Windows 7

For more on these patch notes, you can visit the official Steam page. Operation Tango is out now for PC, PS5 and PS4.