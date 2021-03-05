An update for the Outriders demo is arriving tomorrow and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. On March 5th at 7 AM PST, People Can Fly will deploy a backend update to their co-op looter shooter on all platforms. The purpose of the update is to provide a few behind-the-scenes tweaks to bring the game in line with the developer’s targeted experience.

One of the ways this is being done is through the elimination of certain popular legendary farming methods, many of which can be found populating YouTube. The team wants to stress that the front-loading of that progression can detract from the progression system implemented in the full game. Keep that in mind if you choose to grind out extra legendary items prior to the patch.

Read on to see how the demo experience is being altered. Some changes may not find themselves in the final build.

Outriders Demo Update March 5th Patch Notes

Changes to Captains

The Captain mob ability “Healing Light” will have its effectiveness reduced.

The Captain mob ability “From the Ashes” and “Phoenix Aura” will have their cooldowns increased. Some players were finding it hard to fully kill Captains who would trigger these abilities, making for a frustrating rather than a challenging but fun encounter



Changes to Gauss

Gauss will have his health points increased for repeat playthroughs. This is to ensure that he remains fun and challenging for players who are overpowered at this point in the story.

Gauss healing from his ability “Steel Wall” will be increased.

Changes to loot drops

While we do not want to prevent farming runs (We get it!), the lootcave discovered via the triple chest-run, as well as the store exploit, do not feel to be within the spirit of the game. To that end, we are redirecting farming efforts to mechanics in the game that may be more enjoyable for players to play through and repeat. Epic items will no longer appear in shops and vendors (within the demo). Chests will no longer drop legendary items. Side quest rewards (on repeat runs) will now have a chance to drop legendary items.



Drop rates for enemies are NOT being changed at this time as we feel these are balanced quite well for the average player experience. RIP that captain.

Outriders will release on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Stadia on April 1st.