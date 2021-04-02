Outriders – How to Access the Hell’s Rangers Content Pack

Outriders is officially here, meaning it’s time to venture into the hostile world of Enoch and unravel its mysteries. And there’s no reason your superpowered human can’t proceed through the adventure in style.

The Hell’s Rangers Content Pack bundles in specially designed gear, weapons, and customizations to make the journey ahead a bit more flashy. At least, in a gritty Mad Max sort of way. The DLC is free for those that either pre-ordered Outriders or bought the game day one. There’s no need to worry if you didn’t go either of those routes. The add-on content can be purchased separately for $6.99 any time after launch.

Before you immediately rush to secure the special goods, take note that the weapons and gear included are locked until level 10.

How to Access the Hell’s Rangers Content Pack

For eligible players, the Hell’s Rangers Content Pack is available in the player’s inbox. The inbox is located in the stash, a storage box shared across all characters and found within each camp.

The first camp players will establish is in Rift Town. Head over to the stash, designated by a double latch box icon. Interact with the stash and tab over to the Inbox. Here, you will find the full set items tied to the Hell’s Rangers Content Pack.

The items retrievable from the inbox are as follows:

Earthborn Renegade’s SMG

Earthborn Renegade’s Assault Rifle

Earthborn Renegade’s LMG

Earthborn Renegade’s BAR (bolt-action rifle)

Earthborn Renegade’s Marksman Rifle

Earthborn Renegade’s PAS (pump action shotgun)

Earthborn Renegade’s Double Gun

Earthborn Renegade’s Auto Shotgun

Earthborn Renegade’s ASR (automatic sniper rifle)

Earthborn Renegade’s Pistols

Earthborn Renegade’s Revolver

Earthborn Renegade’s Mask

Earthborn Renegade’s Jacket

Earthborn Renegade’s Trousers

Earthborn Renegade’s Gloves

Earthborn Renegade’s Boots

The remainder of the Hell’s Rangers items are given to the player by default and can be found in the Customization Menu. The following items can be applied from the appropriate sub-menus:

Vehicle Customization

Cerberus Front Bumper

Cerberus Hood

Cerberus Trailer

Cerberus Rear Bumper

Cerberus Wheel Cover

Banner Customization

Nihilist’s Burden Flagpole

Outriders is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Stadia.