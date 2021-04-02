Outriders – How to Access the Hell’s Rangers Content Pack

Outriders is officially here, meaning it’s time to venture into the hostile world of Enoch and unravel its mysteries. And there’s no reason your superpowered human can’t proceed through the adventure in style.
The Hell’s Rangers Content Pack bundles in specially designed gear, weapons, and customizations to make the journey ahead a bit more flashy. At least, in a gritty Mad Max sort of way. The DLC is free for those that either pre-ordered Outriders or bought the game day one. There’s no need to worry if you didn’t go either of those routes. The add-on content can be purchased separately for $6.99 any time after launch.
Before you immediately rush to secure the special goods, take note that the weapons and gear included are locked until level 10.
How to Access the Hell’s Rangers Content Pack
For eligible players, the Hell’s Rangers Content Pack is available in the player’s inbox. The inbox is located in the stash, a storage box shared across all characters and found within each camp.
The first camp players will establish is in Rift Town. Head over to the stash, designated by a double latch box icon. Interact with the stash and tab over to the Inbox. Here, you will find the full set items tied to the Hell’s Rangers Content Pack.
The items retrievable from the inbox are as follows:
- Earthborn Renegade’s SMG
- Earthborn Renegade’s Assault Rifle
- Earthborn Renegade’s LMG
- Earthborn Renegade’s BAR (bolt-action rifle)
- Earthborn Renegade’s Marksman Rifle
- Earthborn Renegade’s PAS (pump action shotgun)
- Earthborn Renegade’s Double Gun
- Earthborn Renegade’s Auto Shotgun
- Earthborn Renegade’s ASR (automatic sniper rifle)
- Earthborn Renegade’s Pistols
- Earthborn Renegade’s Revolver
- Earthborn Renegade’s Mask
- Earthborn Renegade’s Jacket
- Earthborn Renegade’s Trousers
- Earthborn Renegade’s Gloves
- Earthborn Renegade’s Boots
The remainder of the Hell’s Rangers items are given to the player by default and can be found in the Customization Menu. The following items can be applied from the appropriate sub-menus:
Vehicle Customization
- Cerberus Front Bumper
- Cerberus Hood
- Cerberus Trailer
- Cerberus Rear Bumper
- Cerberus Wheel Cover
Banner Customization
- Nihilist’s Burden Flagpole
Outriders is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Stadia.