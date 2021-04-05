Outriders Secret Quest: How to Complete Forgotten Chapel

Did you know there’s a secret quest in Outriders towards the end of the game? If you did not, and you don’t want to be spoiled any further, then I recommend you turn away until you reach the last third of the story. If you otherwise don’t care, or have reached the area in which this secret quest takes place in Outriders, then I’ve got a full walkthrough for you below. This secret quest is well worth your time, since you’ll earn a free Legendary.

The secret quest in Outriders is located within the Canyon of the Grand Obelisk, towards the end of the game.

The secret quest in Outriders, Forgotten Chapel, can be found within the Canyon of the Grand Obelisk. This area is halfway into the desert, after you visit the village where things happened.

Once you reach the Canyon of the Grand Obelisk you’ll be tasked with making your way to, well, the Grand Obelisk. Along the way there are three small pillars you can interact with, and once you’ve touched all three a door on the map can be opened, leading to a chest with a guaranteed Legendary.

The green checkmarks are the locations of the pillars, and the red cross is the door leading into the Forgotten Chapel. As you can see, you will have to push the main objective to reach the third and final pillar. It’s important to note that if you leave the Canyon of the Grand Obelisk you will have to restart the secret quest in Outriders, so try and knock it out in one run.

Below are screenshots and descriptions for each pillar.

Location 1

This pillar can be found by turning left immediately after exiting the corridor leading out from camp, right before the obvious arena.

Location 2

After you clear out the monsters in the first arena head up, but take the path that leads right and back. You’ll enter what appears to be an old area of worship, and you’ll find pillar 2 in the middle of the room.

Location 3

The final pillar is located at the far end of the map, behind the Grand Obelisk itself. Just head up the stairs in the rear of the room to reach the final pillar.

The Door

Head back to the Cliffside Path and head up to the stairway. To the right of it is a door that should have three glowing hieroglyphics. Interact with the pillar next to the door to enter the Forgotten Chapel, and to loot the box at the bottom for your guaranteed Legendary. Congrats, you’ve cleared the secret quest in Outriders.

Outriders is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Stadia.