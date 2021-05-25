Update 1.08 has arrived for Outriders, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

The new Outriders patch was supposed to be released last week, but some stability issues made it get delayed. Well now the update is available on all platforms and it’s patch number 1.08.

One of the cooler things that this update does is fix the many crash issues that people have been experiencing with the game. People Can Fly has also made a fix so people don’t have trouble signing-in to the game.

Anyway, you can read the full patch notes posted down below.

Outriders Update 1.08 Patch Notes

Fixed a bug that was causing armour values to not be calculated properly under certain circumstances, leading players to take unintended increased damage.

Changed the damage behaviour of Brood Mother enemies to prevent them from one-hit killing players in under certain circumstances.

Addressed an issue that could cause players to be unable to sign-in under certain circumstances.

Added telemetry to better track and diagnose any outstanding sign-in issues.

Fixes for crashes.

Other minor bug fixes.

“Important note: There is a known outstanding issue where the “Damage Blocked” stat on an Expeditions results screen can occasionally appear inconsistently or abnormally low. This appears to be a purely cosmetic issue with the results summary screen, NOT an issue with damage mitigation overall or during gameplay.

I’m also planning to kick off an updated known/investigated issues thread later this week, so please do keep an eye out for that.

In the meantime, please do use this thread to report any outstanding issues that you (continue to) encounter in the game after installing today’s patch (Tuesday, May 25). I will make sure to include consistent issues affecting multiple players in my follow-up news update this week.

In particular, I would be keen to hear whether you (continue to) encounter any mods, skills or gear items consistently not working as intended. If you are able to provide details and reproduction steps for these things not working properly, it would greatly help us investigate them.”

If you want to know more about this update or to contact People Can Fly, you can visit the game’s Reddit page. The more feedback you give, the better the gameplay will be with future updates.

Outriders is available now for the PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia platforms.