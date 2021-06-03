Update 1.09 has arrived for Outriders and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

A new patch has now been released for all versions of Outriders earlier today. While the new update does not include new content or features, it does improve the gameplay experience for most players.

The multiplayer connections should now be improved with this new update and less crashing should also be noticed for this patch. You can read the full patch notes for the game’s latest update below.

Outriders Update 1.09 Patch Notes

Implemented a block that prevents players from kicking other players towards the end of an Expeditions session.

Implemented Region Based Matchmaking to improve the quality of multiplayer connections.

Updated the login signing in text to better reflect the current signing in process step.

Fixed crash and memory leak issues.

People Can Fly also posted on Reddit a message for future updates. It looks like they know about the sign-in issues as well as problems people are having with the Stadia version. You can read more below.

“We are also making good progress on identifying and resolving outstanding sign in issues, particularly on Xbox.

Currently, we are also testing out some Legendary drop rate changes with the intention to make them less frustrating, more satisfying. We will share further information on these potential changes when we can.

Our team is also hard at work on the Stadia version of Outriders, with upcoming fixes and stability updates as we aim to get a fully integrated solution soon.

We are investigating continued reports of player survivability issues. As we previously explained in our recent ‘Latest News and Known Issues’ blog post, we are looking to explain in the near future some of the deeper mechanics at play with Outriders.

Finally, we are also testing out some initial player buffs and will share news of these potential changes when they go live.

Other tracked issues currently under investigation can be found in the Latest News and Known Issues thread (linked below).

Our next patch is already underway and we will share more news of it as soon as we have tangible release details.

Outriders is out now for the PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.