Update 1.17 has arrived for Outriders, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This is the New Horizon update for Outriders, one of the largest patches the game has ever seen. Players can look forward to four all-new expeditions, a transmog system, the removal of expedition timers, and several improvements to the loot pool and drop rates. Here’s everything new with Outriders update 1.17.

Outriders Update 1.17 Patch Notes

Headline Changes:

Expedition Timers have been removed

Four New Expeditions Added

Transmog System Added

Tiago’s Store has been Reworked

Legendary Loot Drops and Farming Information and Changes

Changes to Legendary Sets

Changes to Mods + Bug Fixes

Changes to Class Trees + Bug Fixes

Changes to Skills + Bug Fixes

The Stadia version can now also crossplay with all other platforms.

General Changes:

The video that plays when launching Outriders can now be skipped on all platforms apart from PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The Eye of the Storm now includes a pick-and-choose Legendary item reward.

Added a Quick Mark functionality to Vendors.

Improved the readability of Mod descriptions, especially when viewed on a large TV or Monitor. This change means that certain information is now viewed on the Details window rather than in the Quick View window.

Reduced the volume of background audio of certain menu and loading screens.

Added a minimum damage limit for the Brood Mother’s “Perforate” ability. This will ensure the ability does not have too large of a disparity in its min/max damage output.

Changed the Heir to the Desert configuration so that it now plays like an Assault Rifle (as intended and described) rather than a Submachine Gun.

Bug Fixes General:

Fixed a progress blocker in the “Mentor” main quest which would prevent a cutscene from triggering.

Fixed a bug that would cause Alpha Perforo’s to break out of CC (such as the Frozen or Ash status effects) if they were staggered.

Fixed a bug that prevented the “Heart of the Wild” Expedition from progressing if a Venomous Perforo was the last enemy to die during one of the battles.

Fixed a bug in the “Chem Plant” Expedition that could cause the the player’s primary weapon to use the mods of their secondary weapon if they changed weapons while activating the lever.

Fixed a bug that caused the end of Expeditions summary screen to not display true values for the “Damage Blocked” stat.

Fixed a bug that could cause the FOV to reset itself under certain conditions on PC.

Resolved issues related to ingame invites not being received under certain conditions.

Various other bug and crash fixes.

Bug Fixes to Mods:

Fixed a bug that caused the “ Moaning Winds ” mod to deal different damage between Host and Client. It was previously triggering twice for Client players. The damage on Client will now match the damage on Host.

” mod to deal different damage between Host and Client. It was previously triggering twice for Client players. The damage on Client will now match the damage on Host. Fixed a bug that would prevent mods inserted in armor from properly scaling with the armors level if the armor was upgraded through Zahedi. This bug would previously fix itself after an area transition.

Fixed a bug that caused the “ Even Odds ” mod to stack 5 times, instead of the stated 3 times.

” mod to stack 5 times, instead of the stated 3 times. Changed the “ Armor Boost ” mod so that it now scales to the armor item it is inserted into, rather than scaling with the player level and stopping at level 30.

” mod so that it now scales to the armor item it is inserted into, rather than scaling with the player level and stopping at level 30. Fixed a bug that caused the “ Emergency Stance ” mod to not trigger if the damage instance that proc’d the mod also inflicted “Knockback” on the player.

” mod to not trigger if the damage instance that proc’d the mod also inflicted “Knockback” on the player. Fixed a bug that caused the “ Anomaly Mutation ” mod to not inflict the Burn or Slow status as intended.

” mod to not inflict the Burn or Slow status as intended. Fixed a bug that caused the “ Bullet Absorption ” mod to replenish 80% instead of it’s intended 40% of ammo.

” mod to replenish 80% instead of it’s intended 40% of ammo. Fixed an issue that could cause frame (FPS) drops if the “ Damage Link ” mod was using in combination with the “ Pain Transfer ” mod.

” mod was using in combination with the “ ” mod. Fixed a bug that could cause the Pyromancer’s armor mod “ Phoenix Force ” to not increase Anomaly Power after consuming a status condition.

” to not increase Anomaly Power after consuming a status condition. Fixed a bug that allowed Borrowed Time to stack it’s bonus infinitely if the “Armor of Eons” and “Short Term Loan” mods were combined and spammed.

Bug Fixes to Skills:

Fixed a bug that could cause the Tricksters “Hunt the Prey” ability to lock up under certain circumstances.

The Devastator’s “Impale” skill now no longer blocks Obelisks from continuing to charge while an impaled enemy is present.

The description for “Endless Mass” now also mentions the Slow status effect that it inflicts.

Fixed a bug that would prevent the Technomancer “Cold Snap” skill from freezing enemies if it was triggered while the player rolled off an edge.

Fixed a bug that could cause Technomancer Turrets to fall through the ground if they were thrown too low or too high.

Added the icon for the “Cryo Turret” skill to the Technomancer’s “Engineer” and “Senior Engineer” class nodes. These nodes were already affecting the “Cryo Turret” skill anyway.

Bug Fixes to Class Nodes:

Fixed a bug that resulted in the Pyromancer “Gifted” class node not granting it’s bonuses properly.

Outriders is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.