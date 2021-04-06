Overwatch-Update-3.09-Patch-Notes

Update 3.09 has arrived for Overwatch and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Overwatch is one of the more interesting games when it comes to patches, as they go back and forth in being retail patches that affect the whole game or experimental that only affect one game mode. The last update was an experimental one, but this latest moves back to the full scale update, even if it isn’t that large overall. Here’s everything new with Overwatch update 3.09
Overwatch 3.09 Patch Notes
Overwatch Archives 2021
Experience the past. Fight for the future.
Find out how heroes made history as we take another trip through the Overwatch Archives from April 6 – April 27. Dive into story-driven co-op missions from pivotal moments in the past, test your mettle against new deadly new Challenge Mission modifiers, and earn historically-inspired loot along the way!
Learn more about this year’s Overwatch Archives Event on the Overwatch site.
Competitive Update
Season 4 of Competitive 6v6 Lockout Elimination has begun!
General Updates
Added Nvidia Reflex support for PC users with supported Nvidia GPUs. Enabling Reflex from the graphics options screen can reduce input latency. Reflex enabled GPUs can also enable the flash indicator option to aid in measuring input latency when using Reflex Latency Analyzer equipped monitors, more details can be found in our technical support forums.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that caused specific ability effects to persist on targets after a player swaps off the hero that applied the effect
- Fixed a bug that prevented players from using the escape menu to leave a custom game under certain circumstances
- Fixed a bug that would cause heroes to become stuck against some buildings in midair
- Fixed a bug with the Bounty Hunter game mode that caused Sombra to be detected when invisible if the Bounty Target buff expires
- Fixed a bug that caused player ragdoll models to fall through the terrain when skipping kill cam playback
- Fixed a bug that caused heroes knocked back by Doomfist’s Rocket Punch to not always break railings
- Fixed a bug when calculating the “Weapon Accuracy – Best” stat
Dorado
- Fixed a bug that allowed players to grapple to an unintended location
Echo
- Fixed a bug that caused Echo Duplication visual effects to not appear properly in high resolution screenshots
Mei
- Fixed a bug that caused enemies to remain frozen during Blizzard after they were knocked out of the area of effect
Symmetra
- Fixed a bug that allowed her turrets to be placed in unintended locations
Winston
- Fixed a bug that allowed Winston to be knocked back during Primal Rage while being affected by Zarya’s Projected Barrier
- Fixed a bug where the Create Dummy Bot action did not work for slots 13 through 23 (when the Spawn More Dummy Bots extension was enabled)
While the heroes typically have a lot more done with them in patches, this new one is pretty low in the amount of characters being balanced. This greatly differs from the last experimental patch, which they did say had changes that wouldn’t make it to the full game anyways. The rest are mostly bug fixes and the addition of Nvidia Reflex support on PCs where it is supported. Otherwise, this patch kicks off the beginning of Season 4 of Competitive 6v6 Lockout Elimination.
Overwatch is available for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. For more information regarding this patch, visit the official Overwatch website.