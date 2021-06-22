Update 3.13 has arrived for Overwatch and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This is the big patch that everyone has been waiting on since it was recently announced that Overwatch was getting cross-play in the near future. That is not all though, as there are also some other fixes and changes found within the patch for June 22. In addition, this is also the kickoff for Ashe’s Deadlock Challenge to get a special skin. Here’s everything new with Overwatch update 3.13.
Overwatch Update 3.13 Patch Notes
Ashe’s Deadlock Challenge
Celebrate the release of the new Overwatch novel, “Deadlock Rebels” by Lyndsay Ely, with Ashe’s Deadlock Challenge! Through July 5, earn limited-time rewards, including the new Deadlock Ashe skin, by playing games and watching Overwatch streams on Twitch.
Learn more about Ashe’s Deadlock Challenge on the Overwatch website.
General Updates
New Feature: Cross-Play
Cross-Play is now here, allowing players on different platforms to group up and play Overwatch together! All console players are required to make a Battle.net account and link it to their console account. Everyone who logs into Overwatch by the end of 2021 will receive a Golden Loot Box to celebrate. For more information, head to the Overwatch website for detailed instructions on linking a Battle.net account with your console, as well as answers to many frequently asked questions about Cross-Play.
General
- All Recent Players and Avoided Players lists have been cleared with this update
Hero Updates
General
- With the introduction of Cross-Play, we are bringing balance between platforms to be in parity with one another. These changes are labeled as Parity Adjustments and apply to all matches
- (Parity Adjustment) Enemy AI in Archives no longer do less damage on console platforms
Ana
- Biotic Rifle
- (Parity Adjustment) Darts no longer have increased projectile size on console platforms
Ashe
- B.O.B.
- (Parity Adjustment) No longer does less damage on console platforms
Symmetra
- Sentry Turret
- (Parity Adjustment) No longer deals less damage on console platforms
Torbjörn
- Deploy Turret
- (Parity Adjustment) No longer does less damage on console platforms
Bug Fixes
General
- Fixed a bug that caused the Play vs. AI game mode to not appear within the All Modes context menu in the Career Profile
- Fixed a bug in 4v4 Team Deathmatch that caused score pings to playback too loudly
Maps
Busan
- Fixed a bug that caused players to become stuck on a specific section of the train station
Maps
Doomfist
- Fixed a bug with breakable objects not breaking properly when using Rising Uppercut
- Fixed a bug where McCree could rarely avoid being lifted by Rising Uppercut if using Combat Roll
D.Va
- Fixed a bug that allowed her Call Mech ability to damage enemies through walls
Symmetra
- Fixed a bug that caused her Teleporter to not appear directly beneath her when cast within Zarya’s Graviton Surge
The introduction of the much awaited cross-play in Overwatch is the biggest part of this latest patch by far, now allowing people to play with their friends regardless of the platform. This is something that many games have added in more recent years and is a major win for Overwatch to finally add it, especially setting the stage for it to be there day one in the sequel. There are also some other balancing updates that you can read about in more detail above as well.
Overwatch is available for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. For more information regarding this patch, visit the official Overwatch website.