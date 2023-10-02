Paleo Pines Taming Guide: All Favorite Foods, Poppins, & Friend Calls

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Befriending dinosaurs is the best part of Paleo Pines, and to have the best chance at taming your chosen dino, you’ll need to know their favorite type of food and Friend Call beforehand. Every dinosaur has individual tastes in Paleo Pines, but each dino’s favorite food falls into the same category so it’s easy to know what snacks to bring ahead of time. Once you’ve memorized their Friend Call and fed them enough of their favorite foods, any dinosaur can be taken back to your ranch.

Some Friend Calls are a bit complicated, however, and remembering which dinosaurs like what foods can be a hassle. There’s no need to worry though, since this guide has your back with a full list of all Paleo Pines favorite foods and dinosaur Friend Calls.

Paleo Pines Dinosaur Taming Guide

Every dinosaur has a favorite type of food, but individual favorite foods will vary from dinosaur to dinosaur. For example, even though every Styracosaurus loves Juicy food, one of them may love Cranberries and another might love Apples.

As long as a food falls into their favorite category, it’ll work for taming. Just remember that they have unique tastes once you’ve tamed them if you want to maximize their friendship levels and turn them into Helpers faster.

Dinosaur Favorite Foods/Poppins Friend Call Allosaurus Spicy Yellow 2, Red 3, Blue 1, Purple 1, Purple 3 Ankylosaurus Spicy Blue 2, Blue 1, Blue 3, Red 1, Yellow 1 Archaeopteryx Fragrant Purple 2, Blue 2, Yellow 1, Yellow 1, Yellow 1, Yellow 1, Yellow 1 Baryonyx Fragrant Blue 1, Yellow 1, Red 3, Yellow 1, Purple 2, Red 1, Yellow 1, Red 3 Carnotaurus Juicy Yellow 1, Red 2, Yellow 2, Red 2, Blue 1, Red 3 Centrosaurus Juicy Yellow 1, Blue 2, Purple 1, Red 3, Yellow 3 Coelophysis Juicy Yellow 2, Blue 1, Purple 1, Blue 1, Blue 1, Purple 1 Compsognathus Earthy Red 3, Blue 1, Yellow 1, Purple 1, Red 3 Corythosaurus Fragrant Red 3, Blue 3, Yellow 1, Blue 1, Purple 3 Deinocheirus Spicy Blue 3, Yellow 1, Yellow 1, Blue 3, Red 1, Yellow 1, Blue 3 Deinonychus Juicy Purple 1, Yellow 2, Purple 1, Yellow 2, Blue 3 Dilophosaurus Earthy Yellow 1, Purple 1, Red 1, Blue 1, Red 3, Blue 1, Red 3 Dimetrodon Juicy Blue 2, Red 2, Purple 2, Yellow 2 Euoplocephalus Crunchy Purple 1, Yellow 1, Blue 2, Red 3, Purple 1, Purple 1, Blue 3 Gallimimus Crunchy Red 1, Yellow 1, Blue 1, Purple 1 Kentrosaurus Fragrant Yellow 2, Blue 1, Blue 2, Yellow 2, Red 1, Red 1 Megalosaurus Earthy Blue 3, Red 1, Blue 3, Purple 1, Blue 3, Red 1 Microraptor Spicy Blue 2, Yellow 1, Purple 1, Yellow 1, Purple 1 Ouranosaurus Earthy Yellow 1, Red 1, Blue 1, Purple 2, Blue 2, Yellow 2 Oviraptor Crunchy Yellow 1, Yellow 1, Yellow 1, Yellow 1, Purple 2 Pachycephalosaurus Spicy Red 1, Blue 1, Yellow 1, Red 1, Purple 2, Purple 3 Parasaurolophus Crunchy Blue 1, Yellow 1, Purple 2, Yellow 1, Purple 2, Red 1, Yellow 1, Purple 2 Pinacosaurus Fragrant Blue 1, Yellow 1, Red 2, Blue 1, Purple 1, Blue 2 Postosuchus Juicy Red 2, Blue 2, Blue 1, Red 2, Blue 1, Red 3 Protoceratops Fragrant Yellow 2, Blue 1, Yellow 2, Blue 1, Blue 1 Psittacosaurus Crunchy Blue 2, Yellow 1, Purple 2 Scelidosaurus Juicy Purple 3, Yellow 2, Purple 3, Blue 2 Stegosaurus Earthy Purple 2, Yellow 1, Blue 1, Red 1 Styracosaurus Juicy Red 3, Yellow 2, Blue 1 Therizinosaurus Fragrant Blue 2, Yellow 2, Red 3, Blue 1, Red 3, Purple 1, Purple 3 Triceratops Crunchy Yellow 2, Red 3, Purple 1, Blue 1, Yellow 1, Red 3 Troodon Juicy Purple 2, Purple 2, Red 3, Red 1, Purple 2 Tyrannosaurus Rex Fragrant Yellow 3, Blue 3, Red 2, Purple 1, Purple 1, Blue 1, Red 3 Utahraptor Crunchy Purple 1, Red 1, Purple 1, Yellow 2, Purple 1, Purple 1, Purple 3 Velociraptor Spicy Yellow 3, Blue 1, Yellow 3, Blue 1, Purple 1 Wuerhosaurus Earthy Purple 2, Purple 1, Blue 2, Red 2, Blue 2, Red 3

All dinosaurs prefer Poppins that match their favorite food type, so make sure you’ve got the right type on hand once you’ve landed the taming meter in the sweet spot. For example, the Utahraptor loves Crunchy foods, so you should feed it things like Carrots and Cauliflower during the taming process. Once it’s ready to be befriended, feed it a Crunchy Poppin to finish things off. New Poppin recipes can be purchased from Pippin in Pebble Plaza.

Paleo Pines Food Types

All foods in Paleo Pines fall into one of five categories. Each dinosaur’s favorite foods also fall into these same categories, and some food items fit into multiple. This chart shows you which fruits, vegetables, and snacks fall into which food category.

Type Foods Crunchy Apple, Bell Pepper, Prickly Pear, Carrot, Cauliflower, Coconut, Corn, Garlic, Hazelnut, Lettuce, Mango, Potato, Rhubarb, Spiceroot, Turnip Juicy Apple, Beetroot, Bell Pepper, Blackberry, Blueberry, Carrot, Cherry, Chili, Clover, Coconut, Corn, Cranberry, Goji Berry, Gooseberry, Kiwi, Lemon, Lettuce, Mango, Mushroom, Orange, Peach, Pear, Pineapple, Prickly Pear, Pumpkin, Raspberry, Rhubarb, Strawberry, Tamablume, Tomato, Watermelon Earthy Banana, Beetroot, Cauliflower, Clover, Dandelion, Hazelnut, Herb, Kiwi, Mushroom, Potato, Pumpkin, Spring Onion, Strawberry, Tomato, Truffle, Turnip, Wheat Fragrant Banana, Blackberry, Cherry, Cranberry, Dandelion, Tamablume, Ginger, Goji Berry, Gooseberry, Lemon, Orange, Peach, Pear, Pineapple, Raspberry, Saffron, Spiceroot, Truffle, Watermelon, Wheat Spicy Apple, Bell Pepper, Prickly Pear, Carrot, Cauliflower, Coconut, Corn, Garlic, Hazelnut, Lettuce, Mango, Potato, Rhubarb, Spiceroot, Turnip

Feeding a dinosaur food from its favorite category during taming will push the meter to the right, but feeding it something that it doesn’t like will cause it to go crazy and kick you out of the taming process.

This article was updated on October 2nd, 2023