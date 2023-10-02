Paleo Pines Taming Guide: All Favorite Foods, Poppins, & Friend Calls

Gotta catch 'em all.

October 2nd, 2023 by Diego Perez
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Befriending dinosaurs is the best part of Paleo Pines, and to have the best chance at taming your chosen dino, you’ll need to know their favorite type of food and Friend Call beforehand. Every dinosaur has individual tastes in Paleo Pines, but each dino’s favorite food falls into the same category so it’s easy to know what snacks to bring ahead of time. Once you’ve memorized their Friend Call and fed them enough of their favorite foods, any dinosaur can be taken back to your ranch.

Some Friend Calls are a bit complicated, however, and remembering which dinosaurs like what foods can be a hassle. There’s no need to worry though, since this guide has your back with a full list of all Paleo Pines favorite foods and dinosaur Friend Calls.

Paleo Pines Dinosaur Taming Guide

Every dinosaur has a favorite type of food, but individual favorite foods will vary from dinosaur to dinosaur. For example, even though every Styracosaurus loves Juicy food, one of them may love Cranberries and another might love Apples.

Related: All Paleo Pines Dinosaur Skills Explained

As long as a food falls into their favorite category, it’ll work for taming. Just remember that they have unique tastes once you’ve tamed them if you want to maximize their friendship levels and turn them into Helpers faster.

DinosaurFavorite Foods/PoppinsFriend Call
AllosaurusSpicyYellow 2, Red 3, Blue 1, Purple 1, Purple 3
AnkylosaurusSpicyBlue 2, Blue 1, Blue 3, Red 1, Yellow 1
ArchaeopteryxFragrantPurple 2, Blue 2, Yellow 1, Yellow 1, Yellow 1, Yellow 1, Yellow 1
BaryonyxFragrantBlue 1, Yellow 1, Red 3, Yellow 1, Purple 2, Red 1, Yellow 1, Red 3
CarnotaurusJuicyYellow 1, Red 2, Yellow 2, Red 2, Blue 1, Red 3
CentrosaurusJuicyYellow 1, Blue 2, Purple 1, Red 3, Yellow 3
CoelophysisJuicyYellow 2, Blue 1, Purple 1, Blue 1, Blue 1, Purple 1
CompsognathusEarthyRed 3, Blue 1, Yellow 1, Purple 1, Red 3
CorythosaurusFragrantRed 3, Blue 3, Yellow 1, Blue 1, Purple 3
DeinocheirusSpicyBlue 3, Yellow 1, Yellow 1, Blue 3, Red 1, Yellow 1, Blue 3
DeinonychusJuicyPurple 1, Yellow 2, Purple 1, Yellow 2, Blue 3
DilophosaurusEarthyYellow 1, Purple 1, Red 1, Blue 1, Red 3, Blue 1, Red 3
DimetrodonJuicyBlue 2, Red 2, Purple 2, Yellow 2
EuoplocephalusCrunchyPurple 1, Yellow 1, Blue 2, Red 3, Purple 1, Purple 1, Blue 3
GallimimusCrunchyRed 1, Yellow 1, Blue 1, Purple 1
KentrosaurusFragrantYellow 2, Blue 1, Blue 2, Yellow 2, Red 1, Red 1
MegalosaurusEarthyBlue 3, Red 1, Blue 3, Purple 1, Blue 3, Red 1
MicroraptorSpicyBlue 2, Yellow 1, Purple 1, Yellow 1, Purple 1
OuranosaurusEarthyYellow 1, Red 1, Blue 1, Purple 2, Blue 2, Yellow 2
OviraptorCrunchyYellow 1, Yellow 1, Yellow 1, Yellow 1, Purple 2
PachycephalosaurusSpicyRed 1, Blue 1, Yellow 1, Red 1, Purple 2, Purple 3
ParasaurolophusCrunchyBlue 1, Yellow 1, Purple 2, Yellow 1, Purple 2, Red 1, Yellow 1, Purple 2
PinacosaurusFragrantBlue 1, Yellow 1, Red 2, Blue 1, Purple 1, Blue 2
PostosuchusJuicyRed 2, Blue 2, Blue 1, Red 2, Blue 1, Red 3
ProtoceratopsFragrantYellow 2, Blue 1, Yellow 2, Blue 1, Blue 1
PsittacosaurusCrunchyBlue 2, Yellow 1, Purple 2
ScelidosaurusJuicyPurple 3, Yellow 2, Purple 3, Blue 2
StegosaurusEarthyPurple 2, Yellow 1, Blue 1, Red 1
StyracosaurusJuicyRed 3, Yellow 2, Blue 1
TherizinosaurusFragrantBlue 2, Yellow 2, Red 3, Blue 1, Red 3, Purple 1, Purple 3
TriceratopsCrunchyYellow 2, Red 3, Purple 1, Blue 1, Yellow 1, Red 3
TroodonJuicyPurple 2, Purple 2, Red 3, Red 1, Purple 2
Tyrannosaurus RexFragrantYellow 3, Blue 3, Red 2, Purple 1, Purple 1, Blue 1, Red 3
UtahraptorCrunchyPurple 1, Red 1, Purple 1, Yellow 2, Purple 1, Purple 1, Purple 3
VelociraptorSpicyYellow 3, Blue 1, Yellow 3, Blue 1, Purple 1
WuerhosaurusEarthyPurple 2, Purple 1, Blue 2, Red 2, Blue 2, Red 3

All dinosaurs prefer Poppins that match their favorite food type, so make sure you’ve got the right type on hand once you’ve landed the taming meter in the sweet spot. For example, the Utahraptor loves Crunchy foods, so you should feed it things like Carrots and Cauliflower during the taming process. Once it’s ready to be befriended, feed it a Crunchy Poppin to finish things off. New Poppin recipes can be purchased from Pippin in Pebble Plaza.

Paleo-Pines-Ankylosaurus
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Paleo Pines Food Types

All foods in Paleo Pines fall into one of five categories. Each dinosaur’s favorite foods also fall into these same categories, and some food items fit into multiple. This chart shows you which fruits, vegetables, and snacks fall into which food category.

TypeFoods
CrunchyApple, Bell Pepper, Prickly Pear, Carrot, Cauliflower, Coconut, Corn, Garlic, Hazelnut, Lettuce, Mango, Potato, Rhubarb, Spiceroot, Turnip
JuicyApple, Beetroot, Bell Pepper, Blackberry, Blueberry, Carrot, Cherry, Chili, Clover, Coconut, Corn, Cranberry, Goji Berry, Gooseberry, Kiwi, Lemon, Lettuce, Mango, Mushroom, Orange, Peach, Pear, Pineapple, Prickly Pear, Pumpkin, Raspberry, Rhubarb, Strawberry, Tamablume, Tomato, Watermelon
EarthyBanana, Beetroot, Cauliflower, Clover, Dandelion, Hazelnut, Herb, Kiwi, Mushroom, Potato, Pumpkin, Spring Onion, Strawberry, Tomato, Truffle, Turnip, Wheat
FragrantBanana, Blackberry, Cherry, Cranberry, Dandelion, Tamablume, Ginger, Goji Berry, Gooseberry, Lemon, Orange, Peach, Pear, Pineapple, Raspberry, Saffron, Spiceroot, Truffle, Watermelon, Wheat
SpicyApple, Bell Pepper, Prickly Pear, Carrot, Cauliflower, Coconut, Corn, Garlic, Hazelnut, Lettuce, Mango, Potato, Rhubarb, Spiceroot, Turnip

Feeding a dinosaur food from its favorite category during taming will push the meter to the right, but feeding it something that it doesn’t like will cause it to go crazy and kick you out of the taming process.

- This article was updated on October 2nd, 2023

About The Author

Avatar photo

Currently serving as an Associate Editor at Attack of the Fanboy, Diego Perez has been writing about video games since 2018, specializing in live service games like Destiny and Final Fantasy XIV. His work is featured at publications like Game Rant and The Outerhaven, but Attack of the Fanboy is home to his best work. When he's not editing or writing guides, he's yelling about Ape Escape or grinding Lost Sectors in Destiny. Plus, he has a Bachelor of Science in Telecommunication Media Studies for Texas A&M University.

More Stories by Diego Perez

More on Attack of the Fanboy :