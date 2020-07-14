The Paper Mario franchise is set to return in a big way with Paper Mario Origami King in July. As we get closer and closer to the release date for Origami King we’ve got your exact unlock time for the game and how much space you’ll need to have for the download size of the game.

Paper Mario Origami King Unlock Time

Paper Mario Origami King release date is set for July 17th, 2020 and the game will unlock at 12 am ET. Depending on where you live the time will need to be adjusted for Eastern Time, Midnight the day of launch. If you’ve already pre-loaded the game the unlock time is the time when the game will become available to play.

If you haven’t pre-loaded the game you can do so from the Nintendo eShop on the Switch.

Paper Mario Origami King Download Size

The download size for Paper Mario Origami King is 6.4 GB. If you don’t have the space available for the download you’ll either need to clear some out on your Switch itself or via an expansion microSD card.