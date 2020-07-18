]The Mario franchise and the different spin-offs along the way have offered varying lengths that it takes to beat them, with the Paper Mario series tending to be on the higher end. This has been due to the fact that the series is a hybrid between an action adventure and RPG, both of which are known for being a little longer than just your typical platformer. Paper Mario: The Origami King is the latest entry in the Paper Mario franchise and that obviously has people interested in how long the game is, which we will reveal in this article.

How Long Does It Take To Beat?

Outside of Super Paper Mario, each of the Paper Mario games have been estimated to take at least 20 hours just for a basic playthrough, with completionist runs coming in at a little longer for them as well. The two longest in the series to date have been Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door and Paper Mario: Color Splash at around 30 hours, but how does Paper Mario: The Origami King stack up in comparison?

For those looking to get yet another fairly lengthy experience with Paper Mario: The Origami King, they should be quite happy with this game. That is because it also should take most players around 30 hours to beat the game at its most basic level. This has proven to be a good length for the series and falls in that range of not being too short, but also not being too long.

For those that are looking to find everything in the game, you should expect to add another 10-15 hours to that total more than likely. This really will vary depending on the player though and how much you were doing along the way while playing through the game itself rather than going back for more after finishing. Either way, there is plenty of content here to enjoy in Paper Mario: The Origami King.