Paper Mario has always been an interesting mix of action adventure platforming and RPG, with some games tipping the scale one way more than the other. The games often throw puzzles into the mix that you have to solve to advance, with one of the first coming when you seemingly reach a dead end that doesn’t have an obvious way past it. This is where you end up in an area with some spikes on the ground and then nearby trees with vines hanging down. For when you get to this area, this guide will help you figure out how to move forward.

How To Advance Past Trees With Hanging Vines In Forest

Once you make it to an area in the forest where you cannot jump high enough to get to the next cliff area to move forward, you are in the right spot. Just to the right of this area are multiple trees that have vines dangling from them.

To start, go to each of the trees and pull the vines by holding down A, which will cause a few things to happen in the area, but you still can’t advance. This is where you will likely get confused and be wondering what you need to do.

One of these trees will lead you to a Star that you can use to go around the nearby spiky ground and get an item, but that won’t get you up on the cliff you need to reach. Instead, you have to actually keep pulling the vine in the top right tree that is near a lake that you see in the distance.

Every time you pull this vine, something will be thrown into the lake, including a boombox and Birdo. Eventually, an item will be dropped in the lake that will cause a nearby log to be flung over to the area you could not reach before. You can now go up and use said log to advance further. If you want some extra coins though, make sure to go to the far side of the log and go into it to get some coins.