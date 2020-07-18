Fast travel is a very convenient feature in gaming these days as map sizes are getting larger and larger. While it is more readily available, the method in which it is integrated varies greatly depending on the game. Paper Mario: The Origami King is one of those games that you might not think of as needing fast travel, which is why it isn’t a major part of the game. However, fast travel is still present to help you go back and forth between locations quicker and this guide will explain how it works and how you can use it in Paper Mario: The Origami King.

How To Fast Travel

Paper Mario: The Origami King is decently lengthy game overall, but that doesn’t mean the map is giant to the point where it would take forever to backtrack. Even so, the game did add in a fast travel system that you can use, but you have to be in just the right spot.

As you can see in the above image, Paper Mario: The Origami King features a pipe system that is labeled between numbers one through six, each of which take you to a corresponding pipe elsewhere in the world. You will first find this room in Toad Town in the building with a silver pip that you can go down.

While there are six pipes found here, you cannot just jump in any of them and go to the other location immediately. That is because each of these pipes is blocked on the other end, meaning you have to first remove what is blocking the pipe when you reach that location normally. This will than activate the fast travel spot that you can use from there forward, with easy access to the other spots once you have multiple of them available.