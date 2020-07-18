Paper Mario: The Origami King just released as the latest in the long running Paper Mario series. The story setup in this one is that others in the kingdom are being changed into origami and being controlled by an evil being named King Olly. He is the brother of your companion Olivia that you come across early in the game, who finally reveals himself after your escape from the dungeon area. Mario ends up in a tree that you must press to escape from, but you will notice Olivia is missing. This guide will explain how to find her and how to get to where she is.

How To Find Olivia in the Forest

After you get out of the tree, you will move left and right and not be able to find Olivia. This also means you can’t use the 1000-Fold Arms either with the nearby platform. What you might not notice at first though is your can go towards the screen moving downward in the middle area.

Once you start going down this new path, you will see a hole in the ground and Olivia will be on the other side and speak to you. You will toss you what is known as a Confetti Bag and tell you to go collect the confetti on the ground where we fell out of the tree.

You’ll see some confetti on the ground already, but you can just hit the nearby flowers with your hammer to create more. Just keep picking up more confetti and watch the icon in the top left. When it is green, Olivia will tell you to approach the previous hole slowly, so head back in that direction.

While near the hole, you must press ZR to throw confetti up into the air and it will stick in place in the hole. it may look like the platform is able to be partially walked on, but do not try it or you will fall through. Instead, keep pressing ZR again and again until the hole fills in entirely and the spot turns into green grass.

After you are past the hole, you can approach Olivia and pull her out of the ground by holding down A. After you have saved Olivia, you can now use the 1000-Fold Arms nearby and advance.