Mario has had some formidable enemies over the years, but few are as dangerous as Thwomps. These enemies typically cannot even be destroyed and require you to dodge them instead. Paper Mario: The Origami King requires you to destroy a group of them to advance onward in the Overlook Mountain Area though and this guide will tell you how you can pull off this feat.

How To Get Past The Thwomps In Overlook Mountain

Thwomps are always a force to be reckoned with, as they can easily crush Mario instantly. This nearly happens as you make your way up Overlook Mountain in search of the four Shell Stones. You will eventually come across a hill with wooden stakes around that require you to weave in and out going up.

However, trouble strikes when Thwomps start to rain down on you, forcing you to head south quickly before you get crushed. Thwomps will usually rise back up in the air after crashing down, but this group of them just sits there on the ground blocking the path with no way to get around them the old fashioned way.

The good news here though is that you have one method of destroying them all in the form of the invincible Star item that you may or may not notice is available nearby. If you look to the left of the Thwomps at the top of the nearby tree, you will see a Star sitting up top, which you will need to advance here.

All you have to do here is smack the tree with your hammer and the Star will fall down and start bouncing around. Just run into the Star and Mario will become invincible for a short period of time. Take this opportunity to run straight through each of the Thwromps on the hill to destroy them and allow yourself to move forward to find the final Shell Stone.