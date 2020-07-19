The Paper Mario series has always had plenty of hidden secrets and easter eggs littered throughout them and of course Paper Mario: The Origami King is no different. Many of these end up revolving around puzzles of varying size and scale, which you will have to figure out to access. One of these comes about in the area known as Picnic Road in the game where you notice a giant flag pole that you cannot reach and this guide will tell you what you need to do to get to the top of it.

How To Get To Top Of Flagpole In Picnic Road

Dating back to the original Super Mario Bros. on the NES, each of the non-castle stages ended with a flagpole near a castle at the end that you had to grab to end the level. The goal was always to get to the very top if you could, though that was always easier said than done.

Due to the history with flagpoles in the Mario franchise as a whole, the flagpole seen in the image above definitely stood out as soon as we got to it. It’s located on what looks almost like the green of a golf course with the flag serving as the flag for that hole. Your instinct is to try and get to the top of the pole, which is exactly what you need to do.

Paper Mario is pretty lacking in jumping abilities though, so just jumping for the top is not going to happen by itself. Instead, you need a little help in the form of a replica platform like from Super Mario Bros. near the flagpoles. To activate this, you need to look more closely at the ground to the left of the flagpole, where you will see what look like block outlines. What you need to do here is hit it with your hammer and the platform seen in the image directly above will rise out of the ground. Now you can just jump up it easily and grab onto the top of the flag pole in classic Mario fashion.