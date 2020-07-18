With the varying genres and types of games Mario has starred in over the years, one area that has differed across his games are the multiple health systems implemented. Sometimes it has been as simple as you get a Mushroom to grow big and then lose it when you get hit, while others have utilized heart based systems. Paper Mario is one of the latter, as it features some RPG elements throughout the series, including with the new Paper Mario: The Origami King. There are multiple ways to heal in this latest entry and this guide will break down your options.

How To Heal

Like pretty much every game, healing is going to be very important in Paper Mario: The Origami King. Like past entries, the game utilizes an HP system for its health, where Mario can lose it in battle when hit by enemies or you end up being hit or falling in the overworld as well. This is why it is vital to have a way to recover your health along the way.

The first option for healing is something that will come up along your journey, which are the benches like you see in the above image. If you see any of these around, feel free to sit down on them for a few seconds and you will automatically have your entire health refilled instantly. This is very useful and something not to just skip over as you are playing.

Health can also be recovered through the usage of items as well, which can be done both inside and outside of battle. When outside of battle, just press Y to bring up the items menu and you can select items such as a Mushroom to restore your health at anytime. Items can also be very important in battle as well for when you get in trouble and need to heal up quickly to survive the fight.