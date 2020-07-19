Paper Mario: The Origami King is much like past entries in the series where some puzzles are easy and others are less obvious on how to solve them. One of these latter ones pops up during the Picnic Road area while you are in search of the Shell Stones. Near the middle of the main area, you will notice a little pond with an origami swan swimming in it. Considering most things in this game are there for a reason, you likely would be trying to figure out how to reach the swan since you cannot swim. There is one way to reach the swan and this guide will explain what you need to do.

How To Reach The Origami Swan

The origami swan found in Picnic Road in Paper Mario: The Origami King will continually swim left and right in this small pond, never getting close enough to the edges to where you can do anything. As a result, you have to find a way to get closer to it instead.

To start, head to the right side of the pond and you will notice an already used up block right there. Move to step on the block and all of a sudden another question mark block will appear to the left of it. This gives you the cue to pull out your hammer and whack the new box and get on it, which then leads to another box.

What you need to do now is keep doing this until you get a few blocks together here to where you can get right beside the swan. Now wait for the swan to swim right up next to the far left block that you can get on and hit it with your hammer. It will end up that one of the many Toads got turned into the origami swan and now he is free.