The latest entry in the Paper Mario series has finally arrived on the Nintendo Switch, which seems to elevate itself above the last few disappointing entries. Paper Mario: The Origami King is like many past entries where it is an action adventure game that also has RPG elements. This means that saving your game is going to be very important, especially before many of the tougher sections and battles in the game. Many games today have implemented an auto-save feature, but Paper Mario: The Origami King is much more traditional and this guide will break down what you need to do to avoid losing your hard earned progress.

How To Save

Saving in Paper Mario: The Origami King is quite simple and is done in a very classic style that is very befitting of Mario. As you’re playing through the game, you will come across blocks that you can hit with your head in typical Mario fashion.

The specific blocks we are looking for are overhead and have a big S rotating in and out of it repeatedly. All you have to do here is simply jump to head the block as usual in a Mario game and the screen will freeze you in place for a couple seconds as it says “Saving…” before telling you “Save Complete!”

After you have saved, you can then move forward from there and not have much worry about if you happen to lose and have to go back to your save. The Nintendo Switch already makes it easy for players to take a break between save points due to putting the game in standby, but actually having a specific save it always the better option.

After you have saved, all you have to do then is load up the save file the next time you start playing and you’ll resume right from the save block you last hit.