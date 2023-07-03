Password Game Rule 13: Current Moon Phase and Emojis

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Password Game is the latest browser game craze that’s taken the internet by storm, following in the footsteps of other browser-based titles like Wordle or Geoguessr. The game is simple enough: all you need to do is come up with a password that meets certain criteria. While the game starts out with easy tasks like including a capital letter or a special character in your password, things will very quickly ramp up in difficulty.

The first part of The Password Game that is likely to stump players is Rule 13, which requires you to add the current moon phase as an emoji into your password. If you don’t know anything about lunar phases — or if you’re playing on a computer instead of a phone or tablet and don’t know how to type an emoji with your keyboard — then there’s no need to worry. Here’s how to solve Rule 13 in The Password Game.

The Password Game Rule 13 Solution

To solve Rule 13 in The Password Game, all you have to do is add today’s moon phase as an emoji into your password. If you don’t know what the current phase of the moon is, a quick Google search is your best friend.

However, there’s an even easier method to beat this rule. Just add all 8 lunar phases to your password. The game won’t penalize you for this, so there’s no reason not to.

There are 8 lunar phases in total. Each of them is listed below along with their corresponding emojis.

New Moon: 🌑

Waxing Crescent: 🌒

First Quarter: 🌓

Waxing Gibbous: 🌔

Full Moon: 🌕

Waning Gibbous: 🌖

Third Quarter: 🌗

Waning Crescent: 🌘

You can just copy and paste them into your password or just find them in your device’s emoji list if you want to do things yourself.

How to Type Moon Emojis on a Keyboard

If you’re playing in a browser on a desktop computer or laptop, then you might not know how to type an emoji in the first place. Thankfully, Windows PCs and Mac computers have shortcuts that let you do just that.

If you’re on Windows, just right-click and select the emoji option. You can also press Win+Period as a shortcut. On Mac, just hold Command+Control+Spacebar to bring up the typical emoji menu that you’d see on a phone. That’s all there is to it!

