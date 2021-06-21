Update 1.81 (3.14.2b) has arrived for Path of Exile and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Grinding Gear Games continues with another big-ish update, this time around providing a great number of fixes for various aspects of the popular action-RPG title. For consoles in particular, tooltips seemed to be missing from Sent Offers, flasks were having some hiccups with their recovery time not being displayed as it should, and certain other minor misbehaviors.

Fixes for numerous other sections are also present, which you can of course read all about right below.

Path of Exile Update 1.81 Patch Notes (3.14.2b)

Console-Specific Changes

Fixed an issue that caused notable tooltips to be missing in some cases in the “Sent Offers” display.

Fixed a visual bug where flask recovery time was not displaying an appropriately rounded number.

Updated item filters.

General Fixes and Improvements

Changed the Hateforge unique gloves to allow them to affect Vaal attacks used by traps and mines again. While these mechanics bypass the intended restrictions of Vaal skills in a similar way to totems, those cases are less abusable now so we’ve temporarily restored the interaction between Traps, Mines, and Hateforge. This stat will return to preventing use with traps and mines again in 3.15.

Fixed some calculation and snapshotting bugs that occurred when two instances of the same Vaal skill had different soul requirements, which is currently possible when one is in the Triumvirate Authority unique ring. Souls are shared between the skills, but each skill now correctly maintains its own soul requirement and the appropriate amount of souls are consumed based on which of the skills is used. The modifier that allows storing enough souls for an additional use still has some odd behaviour, as the number of souls that can be stored fundamentally has to be the same for both skills – this modifier may be changed in future.

Map boss clones created by The Maven no longer persist after the map boss dies.

Fixed a bug with life regeneration on the “Inspirational” Champion Ascendancy passive skill not working.

Fixed a bug where the vendor recipe for three of the same maps could result in a legacy variant.

Fixed a bug where foil maps retained their foil art in certain corruption outcomes.

Fixed a bug where some skills would not move your character to be in range of a target on certain angles resulting in your character not using the skill.

Fixed a bug where Increased Attack and Cast Speed modifiers could not be unveiled on Quivers and Amulets.

Fixed a bug where players were sometimes unable to use non-English characters in chat.

Fixed two instance crashes.

Fixed a bug where modifiers to Vaal Soul Requirement were not correctly updating on the client, resulting in being unable to use Vaal Skills in some cases where they should have been usable.

Fixed a bug where monsters in the Maelström of Chaos unique map were incorrectly reflecting Marks.

Fixed a bug where the text size on stackable items in the Premium Quad Stash Tab could appear larger than intended.

Fixed a bug where the text colour on a full stack of Divination Cards in the Premium Quad Stash Tab was not showing as blue.

Fixed a client crash introduced in 3.14.2 that could mostly occur in Caldera Map.

Path of Exile is available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. For more information about the game, make sure to check the official website right here.

- This article was updated on:June 20th, 2021