Update 1.06 has arrived for Pathfinder: Kingmaker, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Today’s patch isn’t very interesting as it adds Japanese as a localization option. According to some people on Reddit, the patch size on PS4 is only 582.6 MB. The patch size may be different if you own the Xbox One version of the game though.

You can read the patch notes for Pathfinder: Kingmaker posted down below

Pathfinder: Kingmaker Update 1.06 Patch Notes

Miscellaneous

Added Japanese localization

Game Infinitus posted patch notes for update 1.05 which came out in earlier this year. Those patch notes actually addressed a lot of issues and fixed the majority of the game. This patch was released back in March 16th, 2021. Details have been posted below.

Pathfinder: Kingmaker Update 1.05 Patch Notes

Areas

Fixed a critical issue related to the characters’ movement in the Jamandi Aldori’s Mansion area.

XP was given incorrectly at the House at the Edge of Time area. Resolution: fixed.

Fixed errors in the dialogue with Jamandi Aldori at the Flintrock Grassland area.

Quests

Fixed the issue due to which events of the Deal with the Devil quest at the capital square could fail to start.

It was possible to get a reward from Edrist Hanvaki more than once. Resolution: fixed.

U Interface

Scrolling through the locations list failed to work. Resolution: fixed.

The Boon selection window wasn’t displayed in the console version. Resolution: fixed.

Scrolling now works correctly in the recipe selection window. It now also displays recipes, for which there are not enough ingredients, as well as full recipe descriptions, with all the required ingredients.

The loot window displayed the number of items instead of its weight. Resolution: fixed.

Fixed how the newly obtained spells are displayed in the class progression window.

Turn-Based Mode

Commands that are given before a battle starts in turn-based mode, are now canceled only at the very moment the battle starts unless they have been already executed. In the previous update, the commands were canceled immediately, and only the last one was executed even if the battle did not start at all, which interfered with the use of effects during the pause. The change we implemented will also allow you to get a significant advantage in the surprise round, which goes against the rules of the board game, but we consider it acceptable at the moment.

Pounce failed to work in the surprise round if the character was not the first to act during this round. Resolution: fixed.

Attacking enemies with AoE spells failed to start a surprise round. Resolution: fixed.

A fight in turn-based mode could freeze when an AoE effect of a compound shape was activated.

Miscellaneous

Excessive game saves were created in the Last Azlanti Man mode. Resolution: fixed.

Decreased the memory consumption in the scenes with lots of characters (in particular, in Irovetti’s palace).

Audio: during the boss fight with Vordakai, a theme for Armag was played. Resolution: fixed.

A friendly reminder: while we deeply admire the contribution that mod authors make to our game, we would like you to remember that running custom modifications can lead to unexpected bugs and crashes. Unfortunately, if you encounter any issues while playing with mods, our team will not be able to help you. If this happens, please report these issues to the mod’s original creator. Also, remember that after each game update, there is a high probability of previously installed mods not functioning properly. If you wish to play with mods anyway, disabling auto-updates might prevent your save files from becoming corrupted.

Pathfinder: Kingmaker is out now for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.