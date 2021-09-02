Update 210 has arrived for Payday 2, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update brings lots of fixes, weapon changes, tweaks to reload times, total ammo pools, and more; besides that, the patch brings lots of fixes to gun models and heists. Improving the state of the game. Here’s everything new with Payday 2 update 210.

Payday 2 Update 210 Patch Notes

Weapons

The RPK Light Machine Gun has its Concealment value increased from 1 to 5.

The Lebensauger .308 Sniper Rifle has its reload speed decreased from 6.2 to 4.1.

The Lebensauger .308 Sniper Rifle has its magazine size increased from 10 to 15.

The Lebensauger .308 Sniper Rifle has its total ammo pool increased from 40 to 60.

Fixed an issue with the Raven Shotgun where mods moved with the forestock while reloading.

Fixed an issue when equipping the Acough optic scope on the Cavity 9mm Assault Rifle.

Change the light in the weapon customization view.

Added scope Zoom Level to the inventory UI.

Fixed a clipping issue with the Crosskill pistol.

Fixed an issue where the concealment on Akimbo pistols did not match the single variants.

Shotgun Hit Rays

The Grimm 12G Shotgun has the number of hit rays reduced from 12 to 6.

The Akimbo Grimm 12G Shotguns has the number of hit rays reduced from 12 to 6 per gun.

The Goliath 12G Shotgun has the number of hit rays reduced from 12 to 8.

The Akimbo Goliath 12G Shotgun has the number of hit rays reduced from 12 to 8 per gun.

The IZHMA 12G Shotgun has the number of hit rays reduced from 12 to 8.

The Steakout 12G Shotgun has the number of hit rays reduced from 12 to 8.

The Street Sweeper Shotgun has the number of hit rays reduced from 12 to 9.

The M1014 Shotgun has the number of hit rays reduced from 12 to 9.

The Raven Shotgun has the number of hit rays reduced from 12 to 9.

The Mosconi 12G Tactical Shotgun has the number of hit rays reduced from 12 to 9.

The Breaker 12G Shotgun has the number of hit rays reduced from 12 to 10.

The Predator 12G Shotgun has the number of hit rays reduced from 12 to 10.

The Reinfeld 880 Shotgun has the number of hit rays reduced from 12 to 10.

The Reinfeld 88 Shotgun has the number of hit rays reduced from 12 to 10.

The Locomotive 12G Shotgun has the number of hit rays reduced from 12 to 10.

The Judge Shotgun has the number of hit rays reduced from 12 to 10.

The Akimbo Judge Shotguns has the number of hit rays reduced from 12 to 10 per gun.

The GSPS 12G Shotgun has the number of hit rays reduced from 12 to 10.

Low Damage Assault Rifle Tweak

The Clarion Assault Rifle has its damage increased from 41 to 51.

The Valkyria Assault Rifle has its damage increased from 41 to 50.

The AMCAR Assault Rifle has its damage increased from 42 to 45.

The Commando 553 Assault Rifle has its damage increased from 42 to 52.

The JP36 Assault Rifle has its damage increased from 44 to 54.

The CAR-4 Assault Rifle has its damage increased from 52 to 62.

The UAR Assault Rifle has its damage increased from 55 to 65.

The AK Assault Rifle has its damage increased from 56 to 63.

The AK5 Assault Rifle has its damage increased from 56 to 66.

The Queen’s Wrath Assault Rifle has its damage increased from 58 to 65.

The Tempest-21 Assault Rifle has its damage increased from 58 to 62.

The Union 5.56 Assault Rifle has its damage increased from 58 to 59.

The Bootleg Assault Rifle has its damage increased from 40 to 70.

The Bootleg Assault Rifle has its reload speed decreased from 4.7 to 3.9.

The Bootleg Assault Rifle has its Concealment value decreased from 20 to 14.

The Lion’s Roar Assault Rifle has its damage increased from 58 to 78.

The Lion’s Roar Assault Rifle has its reload speed decreased from 4.8 to 3.7.

The Lion’s Roar Assault Rifle has its total ammo pool increased from 150 to 180.

The Gecko 7.62 Assault Rifle has its damage increased from 57 to 67.

The Gecko 7.62 Assault Rifle has its reload speed decreased from 4.7 to 3.

The Gecko 7.62 Assault Rifle has its magazine size increased from 30 to 35.

The Gecko 7.62 Assault Rifle has its total ammo pool increased from 150 to 175.

General

Dead by Daylight masks can now be acquired by owning the base game for Dead by Daylight.

Fixed a crash related to claiming rewards in the story mode while using a controller.

Fixed an issue where completing the “A Gripping Celebration” would cause the SFX for side-job completion every time a heist is loaded.

Fixed an issue in the UI where the text for SUMMARY and CRIME SPREE overlap each other in the menu after finishing a crime spree heist.

Fixed an issue where the UI was missing when failing day 2 of the Stealth Tutorial.

Fixed a crash related to hitting an AI heister with the Electric Knuckles.

Heists

Fixed an issue in the Hoxton Revenge heist where players could pick up items through walls.

Fixed an issue in the Beneath The Mountain heist where loot bags could become stuck behind the C4 bag.

Fixed an issue in the Beneath The Mountain heist where Locke does not comment on the placement of preplanning items.

Fixed an issue in the Border Crystals heist where the ingredients are not announced if the contractor voices are muted.

Fixed an issue in the Border Crossing heist where the AI would comment on broken drill left on the American side after you have crossed the border.

Fixed an issue in the Border Crossing heist where the player was unable to walk through some windows on top of the building.

Fixed an issue in the Yacht Heist heist where a table and a cart were placed inside each other.

Fixed an issue in the Shacklethorne Auction heist where the player only needs to enter 3 numbers correct in the keypad.

A new update is now available to download on Steam 💥 Update 210 contains meta tweaks for assault rifles and optimization of shotguns. This is part of our ongoing efforts around the PAYDAY 2 meta balance, and we'd love to hear your thoughts! 📰 https://t.co/mix6OQlit6 pic.twitter.com/PwQbSSnWG4 — PAYDAY 2 🌉 (@PAYDAYGame) September 1, 2021

The game’s meta will be changing pretty soon; shotguns are going to be less powerful after this patch, so players will start to look for weapons alternatives and different skill builds to maintain the high DPS everyone was used to before the update. If you want to get all the details; go to their Steam page and get the full patch notes.

Payday 2 is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.