Update 216.2 brought some small but meaningful changes this time.

December 21st, 2021 by Carlos Hurtado

Update 216.2 has arrived for Payday 2, and here’s a list with all the changes and fixes added with this patch. This update is rather small, but it managed to fix several issues regarding crashes and more. Here’s everything new with Payday 2 update 216.2.

Payday 2 Update 216.2 Patch Notes

Changes

  • Fixed a crash related to weapon verification concerning damage dealt.
  • The cooldown on the leech perk deck from being downed will be removed when you revive another player or replenish your health
  • When you revive another player or replenish your health the cooldown of the leech perk deck is reduced by the time past on the downed cooldown
  • Fixed a clipping art asset on the Xmas version of Bulucs Mansion

Besides the crash fix, the leech perk deck received a nice change. Now its cooldown will be removed when the player replenishes his health or revives a teammate. They also fixed some clipping regarding an art asset on the Christmas version of Bulucs Mansion. All in all, this update brings some small but meaningful changes to the game.

Payday 2 is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch. For more information regarding this patch, go to the official Payday 2 Steam page.

