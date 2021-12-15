Update 216 has arrived for Payday 2, and here’s a list with all the changes and fixes added with this patch. Payday 2 just released a new update fixing, and adding a couple of items into the game. The update is rather small, so do not expect a major change coming from this one. Update 216 has its share of performance improvements, so you are going to see a positive change once it is implemented. Here’s everything new with Payday 2 update 216.

Payday 2 Update 216 Patch Notes

General

Added an event music override button to the options menu.

Added outfits as a tag for achievement filtering under inventory requirements.

Added weapon charms as a tag for achievement filtering under unlocks.

Fixed an issue where the same string was used for the Infamy menu and the join stinger menu.

Performance

Fixed a crash related to shield units that fire their gun as they die and after having dropped their shield.

Improved performance when checking for equipped weapons concerning damage dealt.

Visuals

Updated the light in the main menu. Fixed a visual issue with the outline on the Boardroom Havoc outfit. Fixed a visual issue on various heists where secured loot bags would have a yellow outline. Fixed an issue where a selected throwable would revert to the selected perk deck items upon starting the game. Fixed a small graphical issue on the Improved Combined Tactical Vest when equipped by Ethan.

All in all, this update brought some performances improvements and visual fixes to the game. Now players will be able to enjoy heists with fewer visual glitches and bugs. Besides these fixes, the developers made some small content additions to the game. Players are going to be able to unlock new outfits and weapon charms in this holiday season.

Payday 2 is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch. For more information regarding this patch, go to the official Payday 2 Twitter page.