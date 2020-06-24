Like every other Persona game around, Persona 4 Golden has you playing as a Japanese high school student, and that means pop quizzes! These little asides during class are a great way to earn easy increases to your Knowledge stat, so it helps to know the answers ahead of time. Some of the classroom answers are fairly simple to figure out, but there are more than a few dedicated to Japanese culture. Unless you’re an absolute geek for all things Japan, you’ll likely struggle with this.

Below are all the answers broken down by month and date, with the full question included for reference. Time stops while your teacher waits on your answer, so feel free to take your time to find the correct one in this list. Also, your midterms, finals and Advanced exams will only feature questions you’ve been asked before and information shared in class, so if you have a sharp memory you may not need help with these. Without further ado here is the complete list of classroom answers for Persona 4 Golden, starting with April.