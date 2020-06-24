Like every other Persona game around, Persona 4 Golden has you playing as a Japanese high school student, and that means pop quizzes! These little asides during class are a great way to earn easy increases to your Knowledge stat, so it helps to know the answers ahead of time. Some of the classroom answers are fairly simple to figure out, but there are more than a few dedicated to Japanese culture. Unless you’re an absolute geek for all things Japan, you’ll likely struggle with this.
Below are all the answers broken down by month and date, with the full question included for reference. Time stops while your teacher waits on your answer, so feel free to take your time to find the correct one in this list. Also, your midterms, finals and Advanced exams will only feature questions you’ve been asked before and information shared in class, so if you have a sharp memory you may not need help with these. Without further ado here is the complete list of classroom answers for Persona 4 Golden, starting with April.
- April Classroom Answers
- 04/14
- Q: What is the year 1 AD called?
- A: 1 BC
- 04/18
- Q: The word “alphabet” comes from the word “alpha” and what other one?
- A: Beta
- 04/20
- Q: How many parts are there in Murakami’s “The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle?”
- A: Three
- 04/23
- Q: What was the first economic bubble incident in the world?
- A: Tulip mania
- 04/25
- Q: What’s it called when you gain more muscle after getting sore through exercise?
- A: Overcompensation
- 04/26
- Q: Which property of whole numbers doesn’t exist?
- A: Marriage numbers
- 04/30
- Q: What is the greatest canyon in the solar system?
- A: Valles Marineris
- May Classroom Answers
- 05/07
- Q: Do you know how Soseki Natsume translated the English phrase “I love you” into Japanese?
- A: “The moon is beautiful, isn’t it?”
- 05/09 (Midterms)
- Q1: What is it called when muscles grow after exercise?
- A1: Overcompensation
- Q2: What is the year before 1 A.D. called?
- A2: 1 B.C.
- 05/10 (Midterms)
- Q1: Which of these types of numbers does not exist?
- A1: Marriage numbers
- Q2: Who translated “I love you” as “The moon is beautiful, isn’t it?”
- A2: Soseki Natsume
- 05/11 (Midterms)
- Q1: Who said “As soon as laws are necessary for men, they are no longer fit for freedom?”
- A1: Pythagoras
- Q2: Which of the following is the highest mountain in the solar system?
- A2: Olympus Mons
- 05/26
- Q: Tell me how the theory that the pyramids were built by slaves was disproven!
- A: Attendance logs
- June Classroom Answers
- 06/08
- Q: What sport is “heikin-dai”?
- A: Balance Beam
- 06/13
- Q: Tell me what kind of exercise builds up lactic acid in the muscles!
- A: Anaerobics
- 06/15
- Q: Tell me what morale is!
- A: Cheerfulness of a group
- 06/20
- Q: What period did Japan first implement bonus pay?
- A: Meiji
- 06/27
- Q: What is identity?
- A: Individuality
- 06/30
- Q: Which one of these is the name of a real river?
- A: Pis Pis River
- July Classroom Answers
- 07/04
- Q: Who said this: “Man is but a reed, the most feeble thing in nature; but he is a thinking reed”?
- A: Pascal
- 07/07
- Q: What is the beginning of “Gakumon no Susume” a reference too?
- A: The U.S. Declaration of Independence
- 07/13
- Q: What is the medical term for brainfreeze?
- A: Sphenopalatine ganglioneuralgia
- 07/14
- Q: Which famous Heian-era monk famously used a wrong version of this specific kanji?
- A: Kuukai
- 07/15
- Q: Which line can a typhoon never cross?
- A: The equator
- 07/16
- Q: Tell me what makes the king of hearts look different from the other kings in a standard deck of cards?
- A: He has no mustache.
- 07/19 (Finals)
- Q1: What is morale?
- A1: Cheerfulness in a group
- Q2: What sport is “heikin-dai”?
- A2: Balance Beam
- 07/20 (Finals)
- Q1: Which kanji did Kobo make a mistake on?
- A1: The first option
- Q2: In which period did Japan first implement bonus pay?
- A2: Meiji
- 07/21 (Finals)
- Q1: Which king in a deck of cards is missing a mustache?
- A1: King of Hearts
- Q2: Who said this: “Man is but a reed, the most feeble thing in nature; but he is a thinking reed”?
- A2: Pascal
- 07/22 (Finals)
- Q1: Which one of these is the name of a real river?
- A1: Pis Pis River
- Q2: What is the beginning of “Gakumon no Susume” a reference to?
- A2: The U.S. Declaration of Independence
- September Classroom Answers
- 09/01
- Q: “Venison” is the meat of what animal?
- A: All of the above
- 09/05
- Q: Which of the following is kigo for fall?
- A: Brisk
- 09/17
- Q: How short was history’s shortest war?
- A: 40 minutes
- 09/20
- Q: What do you call somebody who’s between ninety and one hundred years old?
- A: A nonagenarian
- 09/28
- Q: What part of the human body has an apple in it?
- A: Throat
- October Classroom Answers
- 10/04
- Q: Which of these sports also uses an anchor?
- A: Tug-of-War
- 10/05
- Q: Where would you find Japan on a map made in a foreign country?
- A: The right edge
- 10/08
- Q: Tell me what bird’s name means “coward”in English!
- A: Chicken
- 10/11
- Q: What did Napoleon invent?
- A: Glass jars
- 10/12
- Q: Do you know what vegetable was used to make the first jack-o-lantern?
- A: Turnips
- 10/13
- Q: What kind of fish was I just talking about?
- A: Ojisan
- 10/14 (Midterms)
- Q1: What part of the body contains the “Adam’s apple”?
- A1: Throat
- Q2: Where would you find Japan on a map made in a foreign country?
- A2: The right edge
- 10/15 (Midterms)
- Q1: How short was history’s shortest war?
- A1: 40 minutes
- Q2: “Venison” is the meat of what animal?
- A2: All of the above
- 10/17 (Midterms)
- Q1: What is the Japanese name for “panda”?
- A1: Black and white bears
- Q2: Which bird is falsely known for being cowardly in the English phrase “to stick one’s head in the sand”?
- A2: Ostrich
- 10/18 (Midterms)
- Q1: What was the name of the Wasan textbook that came out in the Edo period?
- A1: Math Girl
- Q2: What did Napoleon invent?
- A2: Glass jars
- 10/19 (Midterms)
- Q1: Which season is the adjective “brisk” a kigo for?
- A1: Fall
- Q2: What is “Dragon’s Blood”?
- A2: Plant resin
- November Class Answers
- 11/01
- Q: Tell me what the “figure” in “figure skating” refers to!
- A: Geometric shapes
- 11/04
- Q: Who can tell me what kind of bird a kanko-dori is??
- A: A cuckoo
- 11/07
- Q: Which country do you think the South Pole belongs to?
- A: No country
- 11/11
- Q: What desert is the Welwitschia from?
- A: Namib
- 11/17
- Q: Alcohol has to do with the roots of the word “bridal.” Do you know how?
- A: Bride ale
- 11/22
- Q: Do you know what an “atlas” is?
- A: A book of maps
- 11/24
- Q: 0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13… What is this sequence called?
- A: Fibonacci sequence
- 11/25
- Q: There are over 130 ancient pyramids in Egypt, but do you know who’s buried in the biggest one?
- A: Khufu
- 11/26
- Q: Which of these is considered a “rice cake”?
- A: Mochi
- 11/28 (Finals)
- Q1: What does French food stem from?
- A1: Italian food
- Q2: What does the “figure” in “figure skating” refer to?
- A2: Geometric shapes
- 11/29 (Finals)
- Q1: Who is buried in the biggest pyramid in Egypt?
- A1: Khufu
- Q2: What is a book of maps called?
- A2: Atlas
- 11/20 (Finals)
- Q1: What word has the words “bride ale” as its roots?
- A1: Bridal
- Q2: What kind of bird is a “kanko-dori”?
- A2: A cuckoo
- December Classroom Answers
- 12/01 (Finals)
- Q1: Which country does the South Pole belong to?
- A2: No country
- Q2: 0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13… What is this sequence called?
- A2: The Fibonacci sequence
- 12/02 (Finals)
- Q1: What desert is the Welwitschia found in?
- A2: Namib
- Q2: Which of these is considered a “rice cake”?
- A2: Mochi
- 12/09
- Q: Do you know what color a fuzzy-wuzzy polar bear’s fur really is?
- A: Transparent
- 12/10
- Q: What determines whether a hair grows curly or straight?
- A: The cross-section
- 12/17
- Q: Do you know the intent behind the phrase, “Compassion is not for the good of others”?
- A: Compassion makes you look better
- 12/21
- Q: Which Cleopatra is the one who was known as one of the three most beautiful women in the world?
- A: VII
- January Classroom Answers
- 01/10
- Q: What are you supposed to put on top of a kagami mochi?
- A: An orange
- 01/14
- Q: “Toso” is a traditional drink for the new year, but what does the name mean?
- A: Bury the demons
- 01/19
- Q: In the Thai and Vietnamese zodiacs, which animal is used in place of the rabbit?
- A: Cat
- 01/25
- Q: What color is the snow that falls in Europe in the spring?
- A: Red
- 01/30
- Q: What’s the next unit of measurement up from a terabyte?
- A: Petabyte
- February Classroom Answers
- 02/01
- Q: What color were the pyramids originally?
- A: White
- 02/06 (Advanced)
- Q1: The word “alphabet” comes from the words “alpha” and what other one?
- A1: Beta
- Q2: How was the theory that the pyramids were built by slaves disproven?
- A2: Attendance logs
- 02/07 (Advanced)
- Q1: What drink name means “bury demons”?
- A1: Toso
- Q2: What is the medical term for brainfreeze?
- A: Sphenopalatine ganglioneuralgia
- 02/08 (Advanced)
- Q1: What is the Japanese zodiac equivalent to the “cat” in the Thai and Vietnamese zodiacs?
- A1: Rabbit
- Q2: What vegetable was used to make the first jack-o’-lanterns?
- A2: Turnips
- 02/09 (Advanced)
- Q1: What color were the pyramids when they were first built?
- A1: White
- Q2: What gets mixed with snow in Europe that sometimes causes it to turn red?
- A2: The Sahara Desert sand
