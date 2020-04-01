Persona 5 Royal adds a ton of new content, including an entire third semester and brand new palace, to the 100 hour RPG, but the new content and true ending of the game are actually missable if you don’t meet certain prerequisites during the main story. Thankfully, reaching the third semester involves hanging out with Persona 5 Royal’s new characters, and getting the true ending requires more of the same. Many players will fulfill these requirements without even knowing it, as most Persona 5 players will gravitate toward the new content over the old stuff, but some people will end up very confused when they don’t do what needs to be done and end up with the vanilla ending of Persona 5 after 100+ hours.

This is how to get the true ending in Persona 5 Royal. There will not be any spoilers in this guide.

How to Get the True Ending in Persona 5 Royal

Reaching the true ending in Persona 5 Royal requires you to spend time with a few of the game’s new characters and advance their Confidant ranks to a certain level. In order to get the true ending, you’ll need to advance the Councilor arcana, Faith arcana, and Justice arcana to certain levels just before reaching the normal ending of Persona 5. You can see the list of characters and exact Ranks and dates below.

Takuto Maruki (Councilor arcana) – Rank 9 before November 18

Goro Akechi (Justice arcana) – Rank 9 before November 24

Kasumi Yoshizawa (Faith arcana) – Rank 5 before December 18

Takuto Maruki is one of the new characters introduced in Persona 5 Royal, and he comes into the story early on. You can get Ranks 1-5 immediately after meeting him, but you won’t be able to reach Ranks 6-9 until September 20. After that point, you’ll have until November 18 to reach Rank 9 with him, If you manage to do so, Rank 10 will unlock automatically and you’ll be on track to reach the new content in Persona 5 Royal. If not, you’ll be locked out of the third semester entirely. Kasumi Yoshizawa is another new character introduced in Persona 5 Royal, and while you’ll meet her very early on, you won’t be able to start leveling up her Confidant Rank until later in the game. She’s not available as often as the rest of the cast, so prioritize seeing her whenever you can. Reaching Rank 5 with Kasumi by December 18 is required to see the true ending. Goro Akechi was featured in the standard version of Persona 5, but his Confidant Rank was tied to the main story and was unmissable as a result. Now, Akechi is just like the rest of the cast, meaning you’ll have to seek him out to level up his Confidant Rank. In order to see the true ending, you’ll need to reach Rank 8 with Akechi by November 24.

If you meet all of these requirements, you’ll see the true ending of Persona 5 Royal as well as all of the new content the game has to offer.