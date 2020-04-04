Persona 5 Royal Social Stats Guide – How to Increase Guts, Charm, Knowledge, Proficiency, and Kindness

Persona 5 Royal features a social stats system that allows you to level up various aspects of your character that will aid you in both your social like and your phantom thief escapades. There are five social stats categories that can be improved by taking on various daily tasks like studying or working a part-time job. Each stat maxes out at 5, which seems like a low cap on paper, but in practice, it’ll take weeks to level each stat up to the maximum. Like everything else in Persona 5 Royal, leveling up social stats takes time, and you’ll have to put off hanging out with friends or diving into the metaverse if you want to work on improving yourself. Persona 5 Royal does provide more opportunities to improve social stats than the standard game, but it’s still a very difficult and time-consuming process.

Why Should I Care About Social Stats in Persona 5 Royal?

Social stats affect all facets of Persona 5 Royal. They govern what you’re able to do and who you’re able to see on a given day. If you want to do a clinical trial with Takemi, for example, you’ll need to raise your Guts stat to a certain level. Ann won’t see you unless your kindness is high enough, and the same goes for Makoto and knowledge. Your Proficiency stat affects the number of infiltration tools you can make at one time, too. The Flower Shop won’t hire you unless your Charm is high enough, either. Improving your social stats can open up several new opportunities for you in Persona 5 Royal, and it can greatly benefit you in the long run. Thankfully, Persona 5 Royal adds a few new ways to improve social stats, and the addition of a third semester grants you a ton of extra time to max out your social stats.

Best Ways to Increase Guts, Proficiency, Kindness, Charm, and Knowledge in Persona 5 Royal

Best Ways to Improve Guts

Guts is by far the most difficult social stat to raise simply because there aren’t as many ways to improve it as other stats. You’ll probably have to rely on the activities that can raise every social stat, like reading books or watching rented DVDs. That being said, Guts can be increased by doing the following:

Participating in a clinical trial with Takemi

Taking the Big Bang Burger Challenge

Ordering the Surprise Sando while studying at the Diner

Reading books

Watching movies

Watching DVDs

Playing video games

Best Ways to Improve Proficiency

Proficiency can be improved quickly early on because most of the methods of upgrading it are unlocked from the beginning. There are multiple jobs that pay well alongside improving this stat, and you can even get items out of crafting infiltration tools while improving this stat as well. Proficiency can be increased by doing the following.

Spending time with Iwai

Working part-time at the Beef Bowl Shop

Working part-time at Crossroads

Visit the Batting Cages

Crafting infiltration tools in your room (especially on rainy days)

Ordering the Totem Pole while studying at the Diner

Going fishing

Reading books

Watching movies

Watching DVDs

Playing video games

Best Ways to Improve Kindness

Two of the best Confidants in the game raise your Kindness stat just through spending time with them, so you’re likely to get a boost in this department as a result. Also, a lot of activities that improve Kindness can be done in the evening at Leblanc after going to the metaverse, so you won’t have to worry about being tired. Kindness can be improved by doing the following:

Spending time with Sojiro

Spending time with Shinya

Working part-time at the Flower Shop

Cleaning Leblanc

Tending to the plant in your room

Ordering the Nostalgic Steak while studying at the Diner

Reading books

Watching movies

Watching DVDs

Playing video games

Best Ways to Improve Charm

Charm is another social stat that can be easily improved by spending time with Confidants, so you shouldn’t have a hard time reaching those high ranks. You can also start leveling it up efficiently fairly early on, and you can also get a nice boost from school activities if you focus on other social stats as well. Charm can be improved by doing the following:

Spending time with Yoshida

Spending time with Ohya

Visiting the bathhouse (especially on Monday/Thursday/Rainy days)

Visiting the maid cafe

Doing particularly well on exams (requires high Knowledge)

Dodging thrown chalk in class (requires high Proficiency)

Working part-time at the Convenience Store

Reading books

Watching movies

Watching DVDs

Playing video games

Best Ways to Improve Knowledge

Being a student, Knowledge is crucial to performing well in school. You can steadily improve it without taking up any extra time by answering questions correctly in class, so you’ll have steady Knowledge points coming in if you know all the answers. Knowledge can also be improved alongside certain other social stats at places like the Diner. Knowledge can be improved by doing the following:

Spending time with Hifumi

Choosing to pay attention in class instead of slacking off

Answering class questions correctly

Studying at the Library, Diner, or Leblanc

Answering TV quiz questions correctly

Solving crossword puzzles in Leblanc

Reading books

Watching movies

Watching DVDs

Playing video games

Other Way to Improve Social Stats

There are some things in Persona 5 Royal that will improve your social stats by a small amount or increase one of your stats at random. Working part-time at Crossroads provides opportunities to improve many of your social stats depending on the customers present on a given day. Taking the Big Bang Burger challenge can increase every one of your social stats except Kindness if you succeed, but even if you fail, you still get a small boost to Guts. Finally, the juice stand in the Shibuya Underground Walkway sells juice that increases one of your stats without passing any time. Planning out your weeks to take advantage of the boosts activities get on certain days, like going to the bathhouse on Mondays or Thursdays or buying juice on Sundays, is key in improving all of your social stats as efficiently as possible.

- This article was updated on:April 4th, 2020