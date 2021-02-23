Persona 5 Strikers – Best Weapons

While Persona 5 Strikers is not a full blown RPG as its predecessor, it sure does have elements that resemble such a genre. We don’t have any turned-based battles here, indeed, but we do slash our way through hordes of enemy Shadows. Therefore, we need to be constantly prepared, with the best equipment available at all times. Both our weapons and protective clothing are equally important, in order to survive in the Metaverse. This time, we are taking a look at the best weapons our Phantom Thieves can have in their journey. Please note that these are solely for the base and post-game, excluding any New Game + content, which adds more items to the fray. With that said, let’s see the best weapon for each playable character, right below:

Joker

P.L. Replica – Obtained through the “Knocking on Death’s Door” Request, in Okinawa’s Jail

– Obtained through the “Knocking on Death’s Door” Request, in Okinawa’s Jail 300 Attack – Reduces Curse damage received

Boss: Reaper

Skull

Mjolnir Replica – Obtained through the “Painful Past+: Akira Konoe” Request, in Osaka’s Jail

– Obtained through the “Painful Past+: Akira Konoe” Request, in Osaka’s Jail 302 Attack – Boost Electricity Damage

Boss: Osaka Jail King

Mona

C.S. Replica – Obtained through the “Halt the Strutting Little Imp” Request, in Shibuya’s Jail

– Obtained through the “Halt the Strutting Little Imp” Request, in Shibuya’s Jail 296 Attack – SP +30

Boss: Black Frost

Panther

Abyss Whip Replica – Obtained through the “Painful Past+: Alice Hiiragi” Request, in Shibuya’s Jail

– Obtained through the “Painful Past+: Alice Hiiragi” Request, in Shibuya’s Jail 290 Attack – SP +30

Boss: Shibuya Jail King

Fox

Thin Edge Replica – Obtained through the ” Painful Past+: Ango Nastune” Request, in Sendai’s Jail

– Obtained through the ” Painful Past+: Ango Nastune” Request, in Sendai’s Jail 304 Attack – Moderate chance to inflict Fear

Boss: Sendai Jail King

Queen

Vajra Replica – Obtained through the “Angel of Contracts Descends” Request, in Tokyo Tower Jail (Tree of Knowledge)

– Obtained through the “Angel of Contracts Descends” Request, in Tokyo Tower Jail (Tree of Knowledge) 300 Attack – Moderate chance to inflict Dizzy

Boss: Metatron

Noir

F.M. Replica – Obtained through the “Painful Past+: Mariko Hyodo” Request, in Sapporo’s Jail

– Obtained through the “Painful Past+: Mariko Hyodo” Request, in Sapporo’s Jail 308 Attack – Magic Stat +5

Boss: Sapporo Jail King

Sophie

Forbidden Fruit – Obtained through the “Painful Past+: Demiurge” Request, in Tokyo Tower Jail (Tree of Knowledge)

– Obtained through the “Painful Past+: Demiurge” Request, in Tokyo Tower Jail (Tree of Knowledge) 292 Attack – Boosts Bless Damage

Boss: Demiurge

— SPOILER AHEAD —

Wolf

Gram – Obtained through the “The Writhing Nightmare Rising” Request, in Okinawa’s Jail

306 Attack – Endurance +5

Boss: Mara

There you have it, the best weapons for each character in Persona 5 Strikers. As mentioned above, if you jump into New Game+ there is better equipment to find, but here in this guide we’ll be covering the main game and its post content. Good luck getting all of these awesome weapons.

Persona 5 Strikers officially releases on February 23, 2021 for the PC, PS4 and the Nintendo Switch. Those that pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition, can jump into the game right now.