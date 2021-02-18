Persona 5 Strikers: Is the Deluxe Edition Worth It?

Should you get the deluxe edition of Persona 5 Strikers? The game will be released on PS4, PC, and Nintendo Switch on February 23, and there are two different versions of the game on every platform. The standard edition comes with just the base game by itself, but you can spring for the slightly more expensive deluxe edition to snag some sweet bonus items and downloadable in-game rewards. If you’re really excited about the game, then there’s a good chance you’ll want the additional content, but there’s even enough cool stuff included in the deluxe edition to entice those who are still on the fence. Here’s what comes with the deluxe edition of Persona 5 Strikers.

Should You Buy the Deluxe Edition of Persona 5 Strikers?

Here's what the deluxe edition of Persona 5 Strikers includes:

4-day early access

Soundtrack with over 40 songs

Digital art book

Behind-the-scenes video

Persona Legacy BGM Persona 1 and Persona 1 PSP remake Persona 2: Innocent Sin and Persona 2: Eternal Punishment Persona 3 and Persona 3 Portable Persona 4 and Persona 4 Golden

All-Out Attack Pack Boost Skills Pack Basic Affinity Pack Armor Pack 10K Persona points Enemy Debuff Skills Pack Ally Buff Skills Pack



So, with all that laid out, should you buy the deluxe edition of Persona 5 Strikers? As per usual, the answer comes down to how much you want the additional downloadable content and how badly you want to play the game. The deluxe edition is only $10 more than the standard version of the game and you can start playing it four whole days early, which should be pretty enticing for most Persona fans. The same goes for the Legacy BGM Pack because music is a large part of the Persona series and there are some pretty rocking tracks included for Strikers.

The digital art book and soundtrack are nice to have as well, but these are much smaller perks in comparison to the Legacy BGM Pack and the early access. These are things you’ll most likely only check out once or twice before forgetting about them, so don’t factor these into your decision too much unless you really want them. The same can be said about the All-Out Attack Pack. It gives you some gear to help you get started, but you’ll definitely find better equipment after playing for a few hours, rendering this bonus effectively useless once you play long enough.

Persona 5 Strikers Pre-Order Bonuses

These are all of the Persona 5 Strikers pre-order bonuses:

Steelbook Case (Best Buy Exclusive)

Joker Pin (GameStop Exclusive)

What is Persona 5 Strikers?

Persona 5 Strikers is a direct sequel to the original Persona 5 game. Developed by a different studio, Strikers is a Musou-style game that pits the Phantom Thieves of Hearts against gigantic groups of enemies. There have been several Musou crossover titles in the past, such as Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, but Persona 5 Strikers borrows much more from its source material than its predecessors. As the Phantom Thieves embark on a road trip across Japan, you’ll be able to take on optional requests and hang out with your friends when you have free time.

Persona 5 Strikers will be released on February 23, 2021 for PC, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. The deluxe edition of the game will release three days earlier on February 19.