Phasmophobia – How to Talk to Ghosts, What to Say, What Questions to Ask

There’s a lot of communication in Phasmophobia, the game where four friends try to take on a murderous ghost that has been terrorising a family or workplace. As you explore the level and try to gather evidence you can actually speak to the ghost using your normal voice. There’s three different ways to communicate, and each will have different responses to different questions. To break it down, here’s how to talk to ghosts, what to say, and what questions to ask in Phasmophobia.

How to Talk to Ghosts

One of the more fun and interesting ways that Phasmophobia mixes up the horror gameplay is by relying heavily on your voice. Communication with other players is limited and worked into the gameplay, and this all factors into the ghosts as well. Ghosts are always listening and any time you speak in the game they might be triggered or respond to what was said. Make sure your microphone settings are all correct and you’ve tested it in the game options menu. Once that’s all working you can talk to ghosts simply by speaking as normal in the game.

What to Say and What Questions to Ask

They’re always listening, but will usually have some reaction to the following no matter what you’re doing or using.

Anybody with us?

Anybody in the room?

Anybody here?

Are you a child?

Are you old/young?

Are you male or female?

Are you a woman?

Are you a girl/boy?

Are you male/female?

Are you here?

Are you with us?

Are you close?

Are you angry?

Are you friendly?

Can you talk to us?

Can you give me your name?

Do you want to hurt us?

Do you want us here?

Give us a sign.

Hello?

How old/young are you?

Is there a spirit here?

Is there a ghost here?

Let us know you are here.

Should we leave?

Show yourself.

Speak to us.

What should we do?

What are you?

What do you want?

What is your name/age/location/gender?

When were you born?

Who is this?

Who are we talking to?

Who am I talking to?

Who are you?

Why are you here?

Shouting these into the darkness can trigger responses such as turning on and off lights, shutting down the power, or moving something. But if you need to identify the ghost using either the spirit box or Ouija Board you’ll need different questions. Here’s some examples of those.

Spirit Box and Ouija Board – What Questions to Ask

When using the Spirit Box just start it up by right clicking or pressing Left Trigger on controller. Make sure the lights are off (unlike my pic above which was just so it wasn’t an all black image) and you probably want to be alone. Then once the static starts and the frequency is changing you can use some of these statements and questions to see if they respond.

Are there any ghosts?

Are you happy?

Are you here all the time?

Are you male/female?

Are you the only one here?

Are you waiting?

Can I ask you a question?

Can we speak?

Can you make a sound?

Can you speak to us?

Can you speak?

Do something.

Do you know who we are?

Do you want us to leave?

Give us a sign.

Is there anyone here?

Is there anyone with me?

Is there anything I can do?

Is this you’re home?

Knock on something.

Let us know you are here.

Make a noise.

Make a sound.

May I ask you?

Open a door.

Open the door.

Open this door.

Scream.

Show us.

Show us your presence.

Talk to me.

Talk to us.

Throw something.

Turn on/off the light.

We are friends.

We mean you no harm.

We would like to speak to you.

Would you like to talk?

And here are some examples for if you’re using the Ouija Board instead

Are you old/young?

Are you alone/here/close?

Are we alone?

Are there any spirits?

Did you murder?

How old are you?

How long have you been here?

How long ago did you die?

How many are in this room?

How many ghosts are in this room?

How many ghosts are in here?

When did you die?

What is your room?

What is the name of the person you killed/murdered?

What is your age?

Where are you?

Who did you kill/murder?

Who is your victim?

Who died?

Who is here?

Who is in this room?

So that should give you a lot of choices for how to talk to ghosts, what to say, and what questions to ask in Phasmophobia.