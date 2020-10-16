There are many things that are frightening and furstrating in Phasmophobia. The ghost is terrifying and can frustrate you in how it acts, or how it doesn’t respond when you need it to. You might die and lose all your equipment, with the insurance money simply acting as a band aid on your own frustration. But as you explore the various houses in the game, few things will be as annoying as the loud car alarm that blasts through the house, disturbing your ghost hunt. Here’s how to turn off the car alarm in Phasmophobia.

How to Turn Off Car Alarm

The car alarm won’t happen every game, it requires you to be playing one of the house levels and for the car with the alarm to appear, which can be random. Then of course the ghost has to act, setting off the car alarm to piss you off and get you to leave it alone. This can happen early on in your game and if you don’t know how to turn it off it can be truly debilitating. Luckily there is a way to return the world to silence, or at least the closest thing to silence that you experience in Phasmophobia, but it too takes some randomness.

You see, within the house (if the car alarm goes off) will be a key. This is the literal key you need to turn off the car alarm, but it can appear in some random spots. Typically it will spawn near the front door, so check there first. Look on the wall and all around on the nearby tables, etc. The key can look different each time so just grab any that you see. If you check your journal you can see when you have it, but if you spot a key near the door you should be all set.

Otherwise keep searching the house until you locate the key. Once you do just head back to the car and equip the car key and then left click near the car to turn off the alarm. You may need to left click on the driver’s side door itself to do so, so just experiment all you need to get it done. But that’s how to turn off the car alarm in Phasmophobia. Sadly still a little random, but hopefully knowing that there is a solution will help get you through those tough hunts.