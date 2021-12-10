Update 0.5.0 has arrived for Phasmophobia, and here’s a list with all the changes and additions added with this patch. The Phasmophobia developers went all out with this patch. Update 0.5.0 brings fixes, changes, and new content into the game. The Maple Campsite map will adopt the holiday spirit with some new decorations and changes to its surroundings. Here’s everything new with Phasmophobia update 0.5.0.

Phasmophobia Update 0.5.0 Patch Notes

CURSED POSSESSIONS

Several new items have been added: The Cursed Possessions.

Each location will feature 1 of 6 items, randomly chosen at the start of each contract. There are several spawn points for each item, so get searching!

Cursed Possessions trade sanity for information, but be warned; using these items can cause an additional negative effect, so think carefully if you want to anger the ghost for the rest of the investigation.

Music box

Reports show paranormal entities singing along to this haunting melody. Don’t get too close or you may get a nasty surprise.

Force a pin into the doll to trigger a reaction from the ghost, but you may lose more than you gain.

A visible portal into the spectral realm, dare you to peer inside to find the ghost’s room?

Risk your life by summoning the ghost and trapping it temporarily. Don’t stay too long, it’ll break free eventually.

A deck of ten random cards, each with a unique mystical property.

The Ouija Board is now classed as a Cursed Possession and has received new visuals.

The Ouija Board is no longer guaranteed on Nightmare, due to the new Cursed Possessions and ghost identity changes.

The Ouija Board will no longer have a chance to fail questions.

The Ouija Board will no longer play an additional sound when spelling double letters.

The total number of Ouija Board spawn points have been reduced on Prison, Asylum, and High School.

GHOST IDENTITIES

Nightmare has been a successful addition to Phasmophobia, but we’ve all found some ghosts are just too hard to identify with only two pieces of evidence.

We never intended for Nightmare to be a guessing game, so to combat this, some ghost types have received new abilities, passives, and other adjustments to make them feel more in line with their journal descriptions, and most recently added ghosts.

Shade

The shy ghost, often hiding in plain sight, only shows itself when truly necessary.

The ghost that loves to throw things, watch out!.

The singing siren, luring ghost hunters near and far.

The banshee's rare ability to hunt at any sanity percentage has been moved to the Demon.

The most aggressive and dangerous ghost we’ve ever witnessed.

These ghosts love to chase, hide before they see you.

The cold has empowered these ghosts so much, it’s starting to show.

The thing that goes bump in the night, thriving in darkness.

New reports show many more sightings, maybe these ghosts enjoy the fear in people’s eyes.

Be quiet, you wouldn’t want to wake it up.

Masters of insanity, making anyone crazy who comes into contact with them.

All ghost abilities have been adjusted to make them happen more often and more consistently.

NEW

For the duration of the holiday period, Maple Campsite weather will always be snowing and has received new seasonal decorations.

The Mimic

The most intriguing ghost type we’ve ever encountered.

More information is available in the journal.

Several questions have been added to the Ouija board, such as “how did you die?”

Almost every object has had its impact sounds replaced to match its material.

New sounds have been added for player footsteps while sprinting on different surfaces.

All large rugs and floor mats now have a collision.

CHANGES

Several scripts, Maple Campsite assets, and the weather system have been optimized heavily to help with performance.

All ghosts can now throw objects during hunts, similar to how they currently open doors.

All ghosts, except Yokais, can now hear your voice from further away.

Ghosts will no longer be able to wander along paths when setting waypoints through walls (e.g., Campsite black tent to storage tents) and will choose another closer waypoint.

You can no longer quickly escape through the exterior doors or gates when a hunt starts.

The ghost will now always write in a ghost-writing book after throwing it (if it’s the correct evidence type), except during hunts.

You must now take interaction photos of the object that was thrown, instead of where the object was before the ghost moved it.

Hunting effects on cameras have been adjusted.

Ghosts refreshing fingerprints will now allow you to take an additional photo (e.g., touching the same door twice).

Ghost flickering lights will now be based on the distance to the light itself, instead of the light switch.

Footstep sounds are now more accurately synchronized with player and ghost movement speed.

The Heartbeat sound’s volume is now based on the distance from the ghost, getting louder the closer it is.

Hunting ghost sounds will now fade out instead of abruptly stopping.

Increased the frequency of Paranormal sounds picked up by the Parabolic Mic.

FIXES

Fixed a bug where the Raiju’s weakness was only affecting camcorders and cameras.

Fixed a bug where the hunt duration was being set based on the size of the map you previously played.

Fixed a bug where heartbeat sound would play if the ghost was too far away.

Fixed a bug where sound would muffle if you walked near the cabin balcony door.

Fixed a bug where the escape from the ghost when hunting the objective couldn’t be completed.

Fixed a bug where several interactions were not giving photo rewards.

Fixed a bug where the photo camera could be turned on inside the truck.

Fixed a bug where smashed lights could be turned on when toggling the fuse box.

Fixed a bug where you could hold lit candles outside in heavy rain.

Fixed a bug where the temperatures inside the Campsite toilets were not being set correctly.

Fixed a bug where a Yurei could still change its preferred room if it was smudged.

Fixed a bug where you using a second smudge stick (within a few seconds of the first) wouldn’t stop the ghost from killing you.

Fixed a bug where setting the master volume slider wouldn’t always work.

Fixed a bug where VR players couldn’t hear their footsteps.

Fixed a bug where some curtains didn’t have collision, causing a safe spot.

Fixed a bug where the model of some lights wouldn’t look ‘turned on’ after it flickered.

Fixed a bug where the shower water in the ensuite in Edgefield was spraying the wrong way.

Fixed several bugs where certain map UI and player icons were rotated incorrectly.

Fixed several bugs where photo rewards were being given when they shouldn’t be.

Fixed several floating books in high school.

Fixed several safe spots in Prison.

Fixed several fans in Asylum having two sets of fan blades.

Fixed several rare visual issues in Willow and Ridgeview.

Besides the content update, the developers released many fixes and changes to the base game. Now the Ouija board has more questions, in addition to some sound effect changes. When players throw an object, the sound will vary depending on the surface on which it lands. Players’ footsteps also got a sound effect change, so now the sound will vary depending on the surface on which they are. These changes will make the game more immersive than before, improving the player’s experience overall.

Phasmophobia is available now on PC. For more information regarding this update, go to the official Phasmophobia Steam page.