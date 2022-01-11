Update 0.5.1.1 has arrived for Phasmophobia, and here’s a list with all the changes and additions added with this patch. The Phasmophobia developers released a new update; adding new changes and bug fixes to the game. The changes were small, but every fix counts when it means a better play experience. Here’s everything new with Phasmophobia update 0.5.1.1.

Phasmophobia Update 0.5.1.1 Patch Notes

New

Added a priority system for the photo evidence detection (top to bottom)

Ghost.

Bone.

Fingerprints.

Footprints.

Dead Body.

Interactions.

Cursed Items.

Dirty Water.

Changes

Removed Christmas event decorations and changes.

Maple Lodge Campsite will now have random weather again.

Lowered the volume of the bulb smash sound.

You can no longer take multiple photos of a Ghost, instead, it will search for different evidence within the photo.

Ghost photos are now much easier to take, especially when the ghost is partially hidden.

Removed the double chance for the Mimic to spawn.

Lights will no longer randomly flicker away from the ghost when the ghost is hunting.

Fixes

Fixed a bug where the ghost could not hear host players during hunts.

Fixed a bug where you could not take a photo of some door and light switch interactions.

Fixed a bug where the refrigerator audio was still playing if the power was off at the start of the game.

Fixed a bug where the Mirror was showing the wrong area on some maps and outside the map on Asylum.

Fixed an issue where the Prison Ouija Board was spawning sideways.

Fixed a bug where the ghost would kill you if it heard you in a closet and then you moved into a different closet.

Fixed a bug on Willow where some sounds near the ceiling on the first floor would get muffled.

Fixed a bug where the ghost could interact with the DOTS Projector when it was turned off.

Fixed a bug where you could get a ghost photo if the ghost was directly behind you when taking a photo.

Fixed a bug where the small house candle did not emit any light.

Fixed a bug where you could hear dead players after being revived.

The developers fixed some problems regarding locations, ghosts, ghost photos, and audio, so no significant changes were implemented this time; do not expect to find something different after this update. The Christmas decorations were also removed, and now The Maple Lodge Campsite is going to have a random weather system anymore, players will have to adapt to the weather conditions in each match.

Phasmophobia is available now on PC. For more information regarding this update, go to the official Phasmophobia Steam page.