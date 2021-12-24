Update 0.5.1 has arrived for Phasmophobia, and here’s a list with all the changes and fixes added with this patch. Phasmophobia already added some Christmas content into the game, but the developers are not finished making changes to the game. This patch does not bring any new content, but it does add some fixes to the game. Here’s everything new with Phasmophobia update 0.5.1.

Phasmophobia Update 0.5.1 Patch Notes

Changes

Foggy weather has been temporarily removed while we work on a new system and will return looking better than ever with the VR rework early next year.

All Cursed Possessions will now only have *one* spawn point each, meaning only 6 spawns in total per map to learn. Finding them will be more intuitive too e.g. Summoning Circle found in basements or attics.

In Prison, Asylum and School; Cursed Possessions will be placed only in the *first* room to make them more useful.

Demon’s description has been updated to better reflect its weakness.

The Yurei ability will now only close one door, instead of all of the doors near the ghost.

Yurei should now stay in their room more reliably when smudged.

Hantu will now always have Freezing Temps evidence guaranteed on Nightmare.

The Hantu breath can no longer be seen when you are dead.

Increased the maximum wander distance range slightly so ghosts don’t get trapped in larger rooms.

Tarot cards are now easier to use in VR.

Prison computers now change their color to green when lights are on, and red when off.

Adjusted the room number in the main menu for Asylum as it was showing too many rooms.

Candle smoke particles have been adjusted.

Updated to the latest LIV SDK to fix a VR crash.

Fixes

Fixed a consistency issue with Thermometers to make them more accurate.

Fixed a bug where you could grab broken Ouija Board pieces in VR.

Fixed a bug where you could attach cursed possessions to your belt in VR.

Fixed a bug where certain sounds wouldn’t be audible on the Parabolic Microphone.

Fixed a bug where the Demon’s early hunt was stopping instantly.

Fixed a bug where the Yurei sanity drain ability wasn’t working consistently.

Fixed a bug where some Cursed Possessions breaking would trigger hunts with their normal grace period.

Fixed a bug where the Voodoo Doll could fall behind the oven on Tanglewood.

Fixed a bug where the Voodoo Doll’s heart pin wasn’t working correctly.

Fixed a bug where if the Haunted Mirror spawned on the wall in Grafton, you couldn’t get photo rewards from it.

Fixed a bug where using the Haunted Mirror would sometimes show the incorrect room.

Fixed a bug where you could get photo rewards from a smashed Ouija Board.

Fixed a bug where you could cancel the “hide and seek” countdown by saying “goodbye”.

Fixed a bug where you could get photo rewards from a tarot card deck with no cards left.

Fixed a bug where drawing the Tower or Hanged Man card as your last couldn’t do anything.

Fixed a bug where you couldn’t drop the tarot cards instantly after drawing one.

Fixed a bug where the Tarot Death card wasn’t triggering a Cursed Hunt and adding duration to further hunts.

Fixed a spelling mistake on the “The High Priestess” card.

Fixed a bug where using a Summoning Circle with The Twins would make the ghost teleport to the twin location when starting the hunt.

Fixed a bug where you couldn’t light Summoning Circle candles in VR with a lighter.

Fixed an issue where the summoning circle wasn’t draining sanity for VR players.

Fixed an issue where the music box wasn’t draining sanity for VR players.

Fixed a bug where ghosts could flicker lights that had smashed.

Fixed a bug in Asylum where you couldn’t see with Night vision cameras.

Fixed a bug in Prison where several showers didn’t have handles.

Fixed a bug in Maple Campsite where one wood knock sound would play three sounds in a row.

Fixed an invisible collider on the ceiling in the Ridgeview dining room.

Fixed a bug where you could hear footsteps with the master volume set to 0.

Fixed a bug where a ghost appearing with DOTS could spawn it inside of walls, making it very hard to see.

Fixed a bug where you could still see green reflections after a DOTS had been picked up.

Fixed a bug where you could still see red reflections after the red-light ghost event.

Fixed a bug where piano interactions weren’t giving photo rewards.

Fixed a bug where objects used by the ghost weren’t always registering on the Parabolic Microphone.

Fixed a bug where you could place several items on the truck ramp whilst it’s closed.

Fixed a bug where you could teleport out of the truck, whilst it is closed, via the ramp in VR.

Fixed several bugs where the ghost was leaving EMF without doing anything.

Fixed a bug where the ghost could interact with the rocking chair multiple times at once causing the sound to overlap.

Fixed a bug where Candles would go out if another player walked outside during heavy rain.

Fixed a bug where the ghost would give EMF 2 when attempting to flicker a light that was turned off.

Fixed a bug where the ghost would give EMF 2 when attempting to teleport an object in your hand.

Fixed a bug where the ghost would give EMF 2 when attempting to move a mannequin.

Fixed a bug where the ghost would give EMF 2 when attempting to write in the ghost-writing book when it didn’t have the ghost-writing evidence.

Fixed a bug where you could not hear the ghost footsteps on the parabolic microphone.

Fixed a bug where the voodoo doll would not start a hunt if you used it with no sanity after the heart pin was used.

Fixed a bug where the haunted mirror would close when holding it if another player walked outside.

Fixed a bug where several cursed possessions were significantly increasing the hunt duration in multiplayer when they broke or were fully used.

Fixed a bug where the voodoo doll would force an interaction per remaining pin when used with no sanity.

Fixed a bug where the voodoo doll pins were not pushing in the same pins for each player.

Fixed a bug where the voodoo doll would use every pin if you had no sanity when another player with sanity used it.

Fixed a bug where one of the ghost events did not work with the tarot cards which caused the devil card to not do anything.

Fixed a bug where dropping and grabbing the voodoo doll in the truck would stop you from being able to close the truck or view the CCTV monitor.

Fixed a bug where some hunts and ghost events would have no sound if they started quickly after another one.

Fixed a bug where the mirror effects would sometimes stay active after the mirror was broken.

Fixed a bug where the Voodoo Doll VR holding rotation was wrong.

Fixed a bug where the Willow living room fingerprints were on the wrong side of the window.

Fixed a bug where there was no loading screen when exiting Maple Lodge Campsite.

Fixed a bug where the Poltergeist ability did not work unless you moved the objects first.

A lot of changes regarding some ghosts and their spawns were made. They also changed some of their abilities, making them less powerful, giving players more chances to discover them and survive. Ghost’s descriptions also received a change; they are going to give away their weakness better. Besides these changes, the patch managed to fix a lot of bugs. Bugs regarding ghosts, effects, audio elements, and more were fixed. Now players should be able to enjoy the new content with fewer issues.

Phasmophobia is available now on PC. For more information regarding this update, go to the official Phasmophobia Steam page.