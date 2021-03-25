Update 2.53 has arrived for PlanetSide 2, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

This patch was released on March 25th, 2021 and it is specific for the PS4 version of the game. Aside from bug fixes, the developer also notes when they will be releasing Chapter 3 for the game.

Maintenance for this patch is already finished so you should be able to log-in and download the update the next time you boot up your PS4 console. It does not appear if other versions have an update at this time.

Anyway, you can check out the developer’s patch notes down below.

PlanetSide 2 Update 2.32 Patch Notes

Unstable Warpgates

Amerish, Esamir, Hossin, and Indar now have a “partially” stabilized state that creates additional territory lanes along the rim of the continent, in addition to the path in the center.

“Partial” stabilization occurs at 75 players on the continent, or after 3 hours have passed.

“Full” stabilization occurs at 200 players on the continent, or after 5 hours have passed.

The intention behind these changes is to increase fight density on off-continents and during low-pop hours, and prevent ghost-capping of off-continents. Previous changes went too far in this regard, and the partial stabilization state will allow for more combat areas.

Chapter 03

As mentioned in last week’s article, we’re pushing back the Chapter 03 start date, and beginning testing of the new content with an internal group. The new Chapter 03 start and end dates will be April 16 through May 30th.

You can read the last dev letter talking about our progress with Chapter 03 here: https://www.planetside2.com/news/chapter-3-progress-update

Misc. Changes, Fixes, and Additions

When a player has incoming tells turned off, they will no longer be able to send tells, themselves. You will still be able to receive tells from your friends list and Outfit mates.

Loadout selection from the map screen dropdowns now have appropriately sized text.

NSO LB00 Python AP can now unlock and upgrade attachments.

NSO characters can now earn directive progress for gunner kills for vehicles summoned by non-NSO characters.

NSO Valkyrie’s Hellion now has a windup time, like the other factions’ versions.

NSO’s CQC Primary directive now shows a Silver medal for the Adept tier, instead of Gold.

Fixed an issue where multiple tabs could show in the vehicle horns section of the loadout screen.

PlanetSide 2 is out now for the PC and PS4. For more info about today’s patch, you can visit the game’s official forums.