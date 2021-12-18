Planetside 2 Update 2.40 Patch Notes

This small update brings only a handful of fixes and additions, so do not expect many changes.

December 17th, 2021 by Carlos Hurtado

PlanetSide-2-1280x720

Update 2.40 has arrived for Planetside 2, and here’s a list with all the changes and fixes added with this patch. This Planetside 2 update brings some fixes and changes to the game, but nothing significant was changed. A couple of problems regarding the game’s audio were fixed, so everything should sound better after implementing this update. Here’s everything new with Planetside 2 update 2.40.

Planetside 2 Update 2.40 Patch Notes

Misc. Changes, Fixes, and Additions

  • NSO characters can once again interact with light-ground vehicle terminals regardless of their progress within the campaign.
  • Wasp and Lodestar Prototypes now trigger Tank Mines.
  • Fixed an issue where the Containment Site tempest siphon alerts and FX were too loud.
  • A.S.P. 2 titles are now available to equip for those who have earned them.
  • Disabled vehicles from Campaign 01 have been removed from Esamir.
  • Removed the outdated “Toggle Video Capture” button from the keybindings list.
  • Fixed an issue where Orbital Strike warning audio would no longer play.
  • You can no longer hack terminals in Sanctuary’s faction embassies.

This update is rather small; the developers only fixed a few issues. Many meaningful changes were made, from removing disabled vehicles from Esamir to no longer being able to hack into terminals in Sanctuary’s faction embassies. All in all, this patch brought some changes, improving the players’ experience overall.

Planetside 2 is available now on PC and PS4. For more information regarding this update, go to the official Planetside 2 website.

