PS5 System Update 20.02-02.25.00 Patch Notes (11/17)

System update 20.02-02.25.00 for the PlayStation 5 has been released, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this update. This is the first system update for the PS5 since it launched last week on November 12. When the system launches in the rest of the world on November 19, this system update will need to be installed after setting up the console. This update weighs in at 866 MB. Here’s everything new with PlayStation 5 system software update 20.02-02.25.00.

PlayStation 5 System Update 20.02-02.25.00 Patch Notes

There are currently no official patch notes for PlayStation 5 system update 20.02-02.25.00. The only thing we have to go off of is the official description, which reads “This system software update improves system performance.” This is a generic message included with most system updates, so it doesn’t explain much about what this patch actually does.

Some PS5 users have been reporting strange issues since the console launched last week, including problems with rest mode and crashes related to external hard drives. This update could potentially include fixes for those issues, but there’s no way to know for sure until the community test drives the patch for the next day or so and reports their findings.

Another major issue players have been running into is an endless download queue that cannot be fixed without factory resetting the system. This bug mainly affects Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, preventing people from downloading the game at all. According to IGN, this problem has not been addressed with this update.

The update should begin rolling out automatically once you turn on your PlayStation 5, but you can start the download manually by navigating to Settings>System>System Software>System Software Update and Settings>Update System Software.

The PlayStation 5 is available now, but the console will not launch in some regions until November 19.