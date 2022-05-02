Pokemon GO: Best Team for Great League (Interlude Season)

Pokemon GO has been having a very busy month so far. With a plethora of new raids taking place, lots of new Legendary Pokemon to get your hands on, and so much more, there is plenty to do for just about every player. But, what if you’re tired of catching Pokemon, and want to take them into battle? You’ll be able to do just that with the Great League Battles that are taking place!

What exactly does this mean for players that are just starting, or haven’t been in the game for a while? Let’s dive deep into the details, and give you some great team options to use to take care of opponents that may be giving you a headache. Here are some of the best team options that you can pick for the Great League Battles in Pokemon GO!

Pokemon GO – Best Teams for Great League (Interlude Season)

If you’re hoping to walk in here with a few Mega Evolution Pokemon and sweep the competition, you’ll be out of luck. You are only able to enter Pokemon with a CP Level of 1,500 or lower into the Great League, so this gives a lower-tier Pokemon a chance to shine. It also makes having a proper strategy key, as you will not want to go in with just a bunch of random Pokemon. Players take this very seriously, so we have a great list of Pokemon to use.

Team One

Diggersby – Mud Shot, Fire Punch, Earthquake

Wigglytuff – Charm, Play Rough, Ice Beam

Granbull, Charm, Close Combat, Crunch

A lot of people will recommend using Stunfisk to start off a line, so using something like Diggersby will help you get that pesky Pokemon out of the way quickly. Having other Pokemon like Wigglytuff and Granbull will help you withstand quite a few hits, as well as power down the enemy. Switch from Diggersby to Granbull and Wigglytuff as the final.

Team Two

Medicham – Counter, Ice Punch, Psychic

Greedent – Bullet Seed, Body Slam, Crunch

Drapion – Poison Sting, Sludge Bomb, Aqua Tail

All of these Pokemon play well off of each other, with Drapion being your main powerhouse, while Medicahm and Greedent bounce well off of one another. Since Medicham and Greedent cover each other’s weaknesses, you’ll be able to swap out between them as needed, with Drapion being your main source of power in this team. A great choice for those that like to strategize.

Team Three

Skarmory – Air Slash, Sky Attack, Brave Bird

Politoed – Mud Shot, Weather Ball, Blizzard

Swampert – Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Sludge Wave

You’ll be able to achieve quite a few victories with this team, using Skarmory for your lead, swapping out to Swampert to deal some major damage, and using Politoed for your finishing attacks. Taking the lead off of the bat using Skarmory should grant you an almost immediate head start, so try this one out if you’re sick of the meta!

The Meta

Tevenant – Shadow Claw, Seed Bomb, Shadow Ball

Azumarill – Bubble, Ice Beam, Play Rough

Galarian Stunfisk – Mud Shot, Earthquake, Rock Slide

You’ll see a lot of this combination in the Great League battle system because they all work together way better than expected. If you’re looking to go along with the new Meta for the Battle League, you’ll want to select this one. However, if you’re looking to find a way to bring this team to its knees, you can experiment with a few different teams, as many people will be using this exact team and setup.

And there we have it! Some of the best teams and setups that you can have while you go through the Pokemon GO Great League Battle system. Give any of these teams a try, or find a special team that works great for you. Just expect to see a lot of Stunfisk in the immediate future.

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.