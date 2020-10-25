Pokémon GO Catch Mastery: Ghost Timed Research Guide

Waking up this Sunday after a few days of already pretty active Pokémon GO play you might have been surprised to see that Niantic had even more for you to do. A brand new timed research has launched with just a few hours to complete a huge set of tasks. Each stage offers its own rewards though, so even if you can’t complete it by the time it’s over, which should be at 10pm your local time. With just over 12 hours total to complete all the steps and get all the rewards you’ll want to check out our Catch Mastery: Ghost Timed Research Guide for Pokémon GO showing you all tasks and rewards.

Catch Mastery: Ghost Timed Research Steps and Rewards

Starting at 8am on October 25th you’ll gain access to the Catch Mastery: Ghost timed research. This will unlock automatically and offer the first of a set of ten stages you need to get through to get all the rewards. Mostly you’ll want to focus on the Drifloon encounters since they hold the possibility of a shiny Drifloon as a reward. So get out there and get catching.

Stage 1 of 10

Catch 1 Drifloon – Drifloon Encounter

Catch 3 Ghost-type Pokemon – 5 Razz Berries

Make 3 Nice Throws – 10 Poké Balls

Rewards: Drifloon Encounter, 300 Stardust, 300 XP

Stage 2 of 10

Make 5 Nice Throws – Drifloon Encounter

Catch 3 Drifloon – 5 Nanab Berries

Use 3 Berries to help catch Pokemon – Drifloon Encounter

Rewards: Drifloon Encounter, 300 Stardust, 300 XP

Stage 3 of 10

Make 3 Nice Curveball Throws – Drifloon Encounter

Catch 5 Drifloon – 5 Razz Berries

Use 3 Nanab Berries to help catch Pokemon – Drifloon Encounter

Rewards: Drifloon Encounter, 300 Stardust, 300 XP

Stage 4 of 10

Make 3 Nice Curveball Throws in a row – 10 Poké Balls

Catch 5 Drifloon – 5 Pinap Berries

Use 3 Razz Berries to help catch Pokémon – 10 Poké Balls

Rewards: Drifloon Encounter, 300 XP, 20 Drifloon Candies

Stage 5 of 10

Make 3 Nice Curveball Throws – Drifloon Encounter

Catch 5 Drifloon – 5 Pinap Berries

Use 3 Pinap Berries to help catch Pokémon – 10 Great Balls

Rewards: Drifloon Encounter, 300 XP, Star Piece

Stage 6 of 10

Make 3 Great Throws – Drifloon Encounter

Catch 5 Drifloon – 5 Nanab Berries

Use 3 Berries to help catch Pokémon – Drifloon Encounter

Rewards: Haunter Encounter, 500 XP, 20 Gengar Mega Energy

Stage 7 of 10

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws – Drifloon Encounter

Catch 10 Drifloon – 5 Razz Berries

Use 3 Nanab Berries to help catch Pokémon – 10 Great Balls

Rewards: Banette Encounter, 500 XP, 2 Rare Candies

Stage 8 of 10

Make 5 Great Curveball Throws – Drifloon Encounter

Catch 10 Drifloon – 5 Pinap Berries

Use 3 Razz Berries to help catch Pokémon – 10 Ultra Balls

Rewards: Dusclops Encounter, 500 XP, 20 Gengar Mega Energy

Stage 9 of 10

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws in a row – Drifloon Encounter

Catch 10 Drifloon – Drifloon Encounter

Make an Excellent Throw – Drifloon Encounter

Rewards: Drifblim Encounter, 1,500 Stardust, 1,500 XP

Stage 10 of 10

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws in a row – Golden Razz Berry

Catch 15 Drifloon – Silver Pinap Berry

Make an Excellent Curveball Throw – 10 Ultra Balls

Rewards: Costumed Gengar Encounter, 1,500 XP, 40 Gengar Mega Energy

There’s definitely a lot of great rewards, so hopefully this Catch Mastery: Ghost timed research guide for Pokémon GO is a big help for you out there. This is the first in a new series of timed research events so watch for the next one which should focus on a different Pokémon type.