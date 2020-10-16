Pokémon GO Charmander Community Day Special Research Guide

It’s already October, and it feels like the year has just flown by. I mean, not much has been going on in the world, right? Well, no matter what you’ve been up to there have always been Pokémon GO Community Day events to look forward to. For October we seen a (or the) fan favorite return with Charmander as the star of the day’s event. Everything kicks off on Saturday, October 17th at 11am your local time and will wrap up at 5pm. During the event Charmander will spawn at significantly increased levels, along with other bonuses such as 3x Stardust and 3 hour long Incense. But we’re here to break down the Special Research, which starts with buying the A Tale of Tails ticket in the shop. Is it worth it? How do you complete it, and what do you get?

Is the A Tale of Tails Ticket Worth Buying?

Let’s start here, as this is the first question players need to decide on. As with previous Community Day Special Research tickets A Tale of Tails will cost you just $1, so that helps make the case that it’s worth buying right out of the game. The answer to this question does largely come down to how you play Pokémon GO and what you’re looking for out of the Charmander Community Day event.

Currently the full details of what the ticket gets you and what you’ll be doing haven’t been revealed (check back for an update closer to the event, with full details added below), so we’re going off of what previous events have offered. In short, it all comes down to if you need additional encounters with Charmander, increasing the odds of getting shiny Charmander, or if you need extra candy to evolve and power up.

For the Decoding Porygon ticket in September players received the following: 10 Poké Balls, 60 Porygon candy, 3 Incense, an Upgrade, a Poffin, a rocket Radar, a Sinnoh Stone, 5 Silver Pinap Berries, 4,000 XP, 3 Rare Candy, 13,000 Stardust, 2 Porygon encounters, a Porygon2 encounter, and a Porygon-Z encounter. You can pretty much swap out all of the Porygon encounters for Charmander, Charmeleon, and Charizard here and get an idea of if it’s worth it to you. For $1, most players will find A Tale of Tails worth buying simply because it delivers more than $1 in items such as Incense, and gives you fun stuff to do all through Charmander Community Day.

How to Complete A Tale of Tails Special Research

As soon as the full steps for A Tale of Tails are revealed we will add them here, so check back for an update on Saturday or just before. As with previous Community Day ticket events players will be tasked with mostly easy missions. Catching a certain number of Charmander, getting curveball or great throws, and transferring or evolving Pokémon GO are typically the tasks so it’s nothing too difficult. Still, once the objectives are uncovered we will have them listed here so be sure to watch for that soon.

What Rewards do you get from A Tale of Tails Ticket?

The full rewards will likely be the same as what we got for the Decoding Porygon ticket but with Charmander in his place. As with the above, watch for an official update listed here when the rewards are known. Until then here is likely what you will receive, but this is speculation: a good amount of Poké Balls, dozens of Charmander candy, Charizard Mega Energy, a Poffin, a Rocket Radar, thousands of XP and Stardust, some Rare Candy, and multiple encounters with Charmander, Charmeleon, and/or Charizard.

So that’s what we have so far for is the A Tale of Tails special research ticket for Charmander Community Day is worth buy, how to complete it, and what the rewards are. Come back closer to the event to see what’s been updated.