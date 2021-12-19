Pokémon GO Community Day December 2021 – Special Research Story Rewards and Tasks

The final community day in Pokemon GO is being held from Saturday, December 18th until Sunday December 19th and it will be a bit of a retrospective event where Pokemon featured in previous Community Day events throughout 2021 will appear more frequently. If you’ve happened to miss out on catching any Pokemon from previous Community Day events in 2021 or 2020 this weekend is the time to catch them.

The Special Research Story is going to cost $1 and the event will last from December 18th, 2021 11:00am until Monday, December 20th, 2021 at 10:00am local time.

December 2021 Community Day Special Research Story Tasks and Rewards

Step 1

Power up Pokémon 10 times – 10x Poke Balls

Catch 10 Pokémon featured during 2021’s Community Days – 10x Razz Berries

Make 5 Nice Throws – 1,500 XP

Rewards – 1,000 Stardust, 10x Pinap Berries, 1x Sinnoh Stone

Step 2

Transfer 10 Pokémon – 10x Ultra Balls

Catch 15 Pokémon featuring during 2021’s Community Days – 1,500 XP

Evolve 3 Pokémon – 1,500 Stardust

Rewards – 1,000 Stardust, 1x Poffin, 1x Incense

Step 3

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws – 10x Pinap Berries

Catch 15 Pokémon featured during 2021’s Community Days – 1x Sinnoh Stone

Transfer 15 Pokémon – 1x Elite Fast TM

Rewards – 1,000 XP, 1,000 Stardust, 1 Rocket Radar

Step 4

Claim Reward! – 10x Pinap Berries

Claim Reward! – 1,500 XP

Claim Reward! – 1x Elite Charged TM

Rewards – 1,000 Stardust, 1,000 XP, 3x Rare Candy

And that’s everything you need to know about the Pokemon GO December Community Day 2021 Exclusive Special Research Story Tasks and Rewards.