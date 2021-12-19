Pokémon GO Community Day December 2021 Timed Research Rewards & Tasks

The final Community Day in Pokémon GO for 2021 is upon us and this last event for fans offers new timed research with special rewards and tasks to unlock. From Saturday, December 18th, 2021 at 11:00 am until Monday December 20th, 2021 at 10:00am this exclusive event will be available and it will feature tasks that will focus on Pokémon that were featured in previous Community Day events in 2021 and 2020.

Pokémon GO Community Day Timed Research End Time

The Pokémon GO Community Day 2021 Timed Research Event will end on Monday December 20th, 2021 at 10:00am local time.

Pokémon GO Community Day December 2021 Timed Research Rewards and Tasks

Again, these timed research are available with tasks that focus on Pokémon that were featured in previous Community Day’s from 2020 and 2021.

Step 1

Power up Pokémon 7 times – Snivy encounter

Catch 5 different species of Pokémon – Seedot encounter

Catch 15 Pokémon – Roselia encounter

Reward – Eevee encounter

Step 2

Transfer 10 Pokémon – Fletchling encounter

Catch 5 different species of Pokémon – Swablu encounter

Reward – Weedle encounter

Step 3

Evolve 2 Pokémon – Charmander encounter

Catch 5 different species of Pokémon – Magmar encounter

Transfer 10 Pokémon – Tepig encounter

Reward – Electabuzz encounter

Step 4

Power up Pokémon 7 times – Magikarp encounter

Catch 5 different species of Pokémon – Piplup encounter

Catch 15 Pokémon – Oshawott encounter

Reward – Rhyhorn encounter

Step 5

Catch 5 different species of Pokémon – Duskull encounter

Transfer 10 Pokémon – Gastly encounter

Reward – Porygon encounter

Step 6

Evolve 2 Pokémon – Machop encounter

Catch 5 different species of Pokémon – Shinx encounter

Transfer 10 Pokémon – Abra encounter

Rewards – 2,021 XP, 2,021 Stardust, Gible encounter

That’s everything you need to know about the Timed Research Rewards and Tasks for Pokémon GO Community Day December 2021.

- This article was updated on December 18th, 2021