Pokemon GO Cubone Spotlight Hour: Can Cubone Be Shiny?

Now is the best time to be a Pokemon Go fan with all of the content that has been and is coming. With the Tour: Johto weekend over, now it is time to move onto a brand new season of Pokemon Go and a new month of Spotlight Hours. March has crept up quickly, and with it comes the Cubone Spotlight Hour in Pokemon Go. Here is everything you need to know.

Pokemon Go Cubone Spotlight Hour Schedule

Following the pattern of previous Spotlight Hours, the Spotlight Hour for Cubone will be on Tuesday, March 1, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time. While you may be a bit burnt out from a big Tour: Johto weekend, spend the hour tomorrow to catch yourself a couple of Cubones. During this time, the chances of catching Cubone will be greatly increased.

Can Cubone Be Shiny?

Yes, Cubone can be shiny in Pokemon Go. This Spotlight Hour is the best chance you have at catching a shiny Cubone since the rate of Cubone appearances will be higher. Whether you are looking to level up your existing Cubone or are on the hunt for a shiny Cubone, now is your chance.

Cubone Spotlight Hour Bonuses

The Spotlight Hour bonus active during Cubone’s Spotlight Hour is 2x Transfer Candy. That means that every Pokemon you capture during the Spotlight Hour will reward you with double the candy it normally would when transferred. Note that this isn’t just for Cubone, but is active for all Pokemon during the event.

How to Prepare for Cubone Spotlight Hour

In order to be prepared to catch as many Cubone as you can, you want to make sure that your Storage Box is as empty as it can be to make room for all of the Cubone you will catch. Since you will be getting double transfer candy, make sure to transfer your Pokemon to Professor Willow to utilize the bonus.

If you really want to maximize your efficiency during this event, purchase Poke Balls and Incense before the event begins. Once the Spotlight Hour starts, place your Incense as soon as possible because they last for one hour.

And that is everything you need to know about the upcoming Cubone Spotlight Hour in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go is available now on mobile devices.